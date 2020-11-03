Philadelphia Voting Site Preventing Poll Watchers From Entry

Election Day polls have just opened on the East Coast and some sites in Philadelphia are already having serious problems.

At one location in the city, certified poll watcher Gary Feldman was barred from entering.

A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

Here’s the poll watcher’s certificate



It makes clear that it allows the holder to watch at any polling place in the city pic.twitter.com/0lRgIFekKg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

At another location, poll watchers are being kept far away from the vote counting tables.

MORE Bad things happening in Philly. Dem election officials have avoided transparency & accountability at every step. NOW they’re keeping our poll watchers so far from the counting tables there’s NO WAY to ACTUALLY observe. What are they hiding?? THIS MUST STOP!!! pic.twitter.com/r1YlkZokAa — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

Yesterday the Department of Justice announced the deployment of officials to dozens of counties and cities across the country in an effort to prevent voter fraud and violations of election law. Philadelphia is on the list.

"The Justice Department historically has monitored in jurisdictions in the field on election day, and is again doing so this year. The department will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center," DOJ released in a statement.

Philadelphia has a long history of voter fraud.