Donald Trump

Philadelphia Voting Site Preventing Poll Watchers From Entry

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 9:15 AM
Election Day polls have just opened on the East Coast and some sites in Philadelphia are already having serious problems. 

At one location in the city, certified poll watcher Gary Feldman was barred from entering. 

At another location, poll watchers are being kept far away from the vote counting tables.

Yesterday the Department of Justice announced the deployment of officials to dozens of counties and cities across the country in an effort to prevent voter fraud and violations of election law. Philadelphia is on the list. 

"The Justice Department historically has monitored in jurisdictions in the field on election day, and is again doing so this year. The department will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center," DOJ released in a statement.

Philadelphia has a long history of voter fraud

Most Popular