BREAKING: UPDATE: Trump Campaign Responds; Decision Desk Has Called Pennsylvania and the Race for President

UPDATE: The Trump Campaign says the election is not over.

“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots," Trump 2020 campaign general counsel Matt Morgan released in a statement Friday morning. "Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected."

Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial.



This is not a partisan statement — free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy. ???? — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 6, 2020

The Decision Desk has called the presidential race in Pennsylvania for former Vice President Joe Biden, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.



Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.



Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST



All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

Votes in Pennsylvania are still being counted. The Trump campaign is vowing to fight for legal votes and a transparent process as remaining ballots come out of deep blue and notoriously corrupt Philadelphia. They're also calling on biased election officials to resign.

Senate Republican Leaders Call for PA Secretary of State to Resign Immediately - Pennsylvania Senate Republicans https://t.co/t8XJvTjXCd — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to gain votes in Arizona. Nevada is also outstanding and the Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit over alleged fraudulent voting by thousands of non-residents.

Arizona tabulated 143,081 ballots today. Trump won 56.7% to Biden's 41.2% and gained 22,133 on the former Vice President.



There are competing estimates on how many outstanding ballots are, but simply put, he must maintain or improve this level for 2 more days to stand a chance. — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 6, 2020

We’re right on track. This will be very, very close, but we remain confident @realDonaldTrump will end up on top in Arizona. https://t.co/eh1bwARcnX — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 6, 2020

Letter to U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr regarding fraudulent voting by non-residents of Nevada. pic.twitter.com/BfKGSvRuDp — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 6, 2020

Overnight in Georgia, President Trump lost his lead, but 8900 requested military ballots have been received or counted. Those ballots must be post marked by Election Day, November 3, to be valid.