NYPD Chief Reacts After His Assailant Is Released Without Bail

NYPD Chief Terry Monahan was one of the officers attacked on the Brooklyn Bridge this week after marching with clergy and pro-police activists in a "Stop the Violence" rally. The assailants did not heed the marchers' wishes, pounding Monahan and his fellow officers with canes, bats and debris. Thirty-eight people were arrested in the altercation. Videos captured footage of the attack.

*Warning: graphic images*

And yet, on Friday, the assailant was allowed to go free without bail.

Quran Campbell, 25, is accused of socking the highest-ranking uniformed cop several times in the face as Monahan tried to arrest him after Campbell had allegedly punched another NYPD officer and lieutenant near the Manhattan approach to the bridge. Campbell was arraigned on assault charges in Manhattan criminal court and was granted supervised release. (New York Post)

Monahan, as you can imagine, was not pleased.

As Monahan noted on Twitter, some of the police who are being disparaged and ambushed are the same officers who have faithfully served New Yorkers for years.

"The cops being disparaged on NYC streets are the same cops who run into burning buildings, save choking babies and cardiac victims, go toward gunfire to keep people safe — and are the heroes of 9/11," he wrote. "They need the support of the communities they serve."

Yet New York Democrats are making it more and more difficult for law enforcement to protect their communities. Lawmakers enacted bail reform in January that eliminated cash bail for most nonviolent offenses. It was intended to keep fewer people in jail while awaiting trial. And yet, career criminals like Charles Barry have taken advantage of the system.

"Bail reform, it’s lit!” Barry celebrated in February. “It’s the Democrats! The Democrats know me and the Republicans fear me. You can’t touch me! I can’t be stopped!”

The legislature amended the law in April following the backlash. Now, nearly 25 types of crimes are eligible for bail.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made matters worse in March by releasing hundreds of Rikers Island inmates because of coronavirus concerns. Those prisoners went on to commit hundreds of more crimes.