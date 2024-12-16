Longshoreman's Union VP Has a Message About Trump That Will Likely Sicken Dems

President-elect Donald J. Trump further solidified his position as a defender of the working class this week. Mr. Trump met with leaders of the Longshoreman’s Association, and it was an experience that the top officials of this labor union couldn’t have imagined. Its vice president, Dennis Daggett, posted on Facebook that the meeting was nothing short of historic in his mind.

“I have never seen a Republican take up the mantle for working-class people,” he wrote.

It’s a statement that has to make Democrats sick (via NY Post):

🚨 Statement from Int'l Longshoremen's Association EVP Dennis Daggett on his meeting with President Trump:



"In over 25 years of working in Washington, I have never seen a Republican take up the mantle for working-class people. President-elect Trump proved me wrong yesterday." pic.twitter.com/X8sw8xcSSZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 14, 2024

A top labor union leader breathlessly praised President-elect Donald Trump for proving him wrong and showing that a Republican can champion the working class. Dennis Daggett, the executive vice president of the International Longshoreman’s Association — the union that shut down ports with a strike earlier this year — said his recent meeting with Trump was “an experience I never imagined in my wildest dreams.” […] Following that meeting, Trump took on one of their top grievances — automation. “I’ve studied automation, and know just about everything there is to know about it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the meeting. “The amount of money saved is nowhere near the distress, hurt, and harm it causes for American Workers, in this case, our Longshoremen. Foreign companies have made a fortune in the U.S. by giving them access to our markets.” In October, ILA went on strike for about three days before reaching a temporary deal that extended contracts until Jan. 15, buying time for more negotiations.

Daggett’s full remarks:

Dear Brothers and Sisters, I had the honor of meeting with President-elect Donald Trump yesterday, and I want to share an experience I never imagined in my wildest dreams. Throughout my career, I’ve never seen a politician—let alone the President of the United States—truly understand the importance of the work our members do every single day. But yesterday, President-elect Trump not only demonstrated that understanding but also showed the utmost respect for the hard work, sacrifices, and dedication of our membership. He was not just attentive to our concerns; he was receptive and genuinely engaged in a discussion about the existential threat automation poses—not only to the Longshore sector but to our communities and the very fabric of this great nation. It’s rare to meet a leader who truly listens, and even rarer to find one who is willing to act. Let’s put politics aside for a moment, as I know it can be challenging for some to grasp. But I witnessed something extraordinary firsthand—this man truly wants to fight for America and its working class. In over 25 years of working in Washington, I have never seen a Republican take up the mantle for working-class people. President-elect Trump proved me wrong yesterday. He didn’t just tell us in private that he supports workers—he made it clear to the whole world. As we move forward, let us focus on the opportunities ahead. I will continue to fight for your jobs, our communities, and the future of the working class in this country. In solidarity, Dennis A. Daggett Executive Vice President International Longshoremen’s Association

There’s a reason why 60 percent of Teamsters members backed Trump, which led to the weak sauce announcement that the major union wouldn’t endorse any candidate this year. Still, Trump and the GOP will likely continue to be viewed as America’s champion among the working class as Democrats continue to mock, denigrate, and dismiss these voters who happen to number in the tens of millions. It’s political idiocy, as there are not enough college-educated snobs to win national elections.