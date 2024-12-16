Bernie Sanders' Response to UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder Is Something Else

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared to offer a justification for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Sanders made the remarks in an interview on Sunday.

“Obviously, killing and murdering and shooting somebody in the back is totally unacceptable, uh...but what I think has happened in the last few months is that what you have seen rising up is people’s anger at a health insurance industry which denies people the health care that they desperately need while they make billions and billions of dollars in profit,” Sanders told NBC News.

BERNIE SANDERS: "Obviously, killing and murdering and shooting somebody in the back is totally unacceptable, uh...but..." pic.twitter.com/NghAdroRcN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 16, 2024

Sanders' remarks were in response to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) comments about the CEO’s murder.

"We'll say it over and over," Warren said on MSNBC. "Violence is never the answer. This guy [Luigi Mangione] gets a trial who's allegedly killed the CEO of UnitedHealth[care], but you can only push people so far, and then they start to take matters into their own hands."

Warren later backpedaled her comments justifying the murder of Thompson.

"Violence is never the answer. Period," she told Fox News Digital. "I should have been much clearer that there is never a justification for murder."