Trump Weighs in on the Mystery Drone Fiasco
Youngkin Pushes for New Trump Inspired Tax Policy
VIP
Fire Those With Their Own Agenda
Longshoreman's Union VP Has a Message About Trump That Will Likely Sicken Dems
Unknown Drones Shut Down Ohio Air Force Base
For Once, Mitt Romney Was Right About Something
Another University Ditches DEI
Sanders Says Biden's Hunter Pardon Sets 'Dangerous' Precedent
Comer Explains Why He Backs AOC's House Oversight Committee Bid
VIP
Security Experts Have a Theory About the Mystery Drones
Did Trump Just Convince a CEO to Double His Investment on Live TV?
Bernie Sanders' Response to UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder Is Something Else
This Democrat Mayor Is Working With Trump's Border Czar to Reopen an ICE...
The Fall of the Syrian Dictator: Time for Recalibration of Western Policy on...
Tipsheet

Bye: Israel Shuts Down Embassy in This Hostile Country

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  December 16, 2024 10:05 AM
Jim Hollander/Pool via AP

Israel has experienced an extraordinary few months.  Since Iran green-lit the gruesome Hamas massacre in the fall of 2023, the Jewish State has fought back hard and effectively.  Hamas' rank-and-file membership has been decimated.  Its leadership has been decapitated, with one top leader getting taken out in an exquisitely-planned operation in the heart of Tehran, which required serious intelligence penetration.  The mastermind of October 7th was shot and killed while slinking around, trying to elude discovery, in the city of Rafah -- where the Biden administration had foolishly warned the Israelis not to operate.  Hamas is now reportedly open to major concessions in service of a possible ceasefire agreement, after President-elect Trump threatened 'hell to pay' if the hostages aren't released by the time he assumes office next month.  (Relatedly, an unabashedly pro-Israel American administration on its way into power is another reason Israel feels the wind at its back these days).  

Advertisement

On the northern front, Israel has crushed the leadership of Iran-backed Hezbollah, using precision strikes -- also pointing to profound intelligence penetration -- to liquidate every major terror chief in the network.  They also pulled off one of the most impressive espionage coups of all time, using a long-term deep cover operation to sell Hezbollah boobytrapped pagers and radio.  They exploded these devices in successive attacks, maiming or killing legions of terrorists with the push of a button.  Extraordinary.  And now, in light of consecutive failed direct attack attempts against Israel (to which Israel responded with restraint, but while sending a very clear and ominous message), Iran's regime is reeling. Adding to their spiral and increasing isolation and impotence is the collapse of their satellite regime in Damascus within the last week or so.  It has been a disastrous year-plus for the regime in Tehran.  Israel was caught napping on October 7, but they've been 'kicking ass and taking names,' as the phrase goes, ever since.  And with the Trump administration on the precipice of taking over, there are renewed hopes for expansions of the historic Israeli-Arab peace accords on the horizon.

In other words, far from being alone and on the back foot, Israel is operating from a position of strength, which may be part of the reason why they feel embolden to make this sad but justifiable move:

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard’s Iconoclasm Is Exactly Why We Need Her Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announces he will be closing Israel’s embassy in Ireland, citing the “extreme anti-Israel policy of the Irish government.” Israel recalled its ambassador in May after Ireland became one of three EU countries that said they would unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state. Ireland has not recalled its envoy to Israel. Last week, Ireland’s cabinet voted to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of “genocide” at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. “The antisemitic actions and rhetoric that Ireland is taking against Israel are based on delegitimization and demonization of the Jewish state and on double standards,” says Sa’ar in a statement. “Ireland has crossed all red lines in its relationship with Israel. Israel will invest its resources in promoting bilateral relations with the countries of the world according to priorities that are also derived from the attitude of the various countries towards it.” At the same time, Sa’ar announces that Israel will open an embassy in Moldova, which already has an embassy in Israel. The opening is expected to occur in the next year, and Israel is beginning the process of finding a site and appointing an ambassador.

Ireland has been an appalling hotbed of anti-Semitism for many years, and their government's fanatical Israel hatred is some of the most virulent in the world.  Perhaps this shouldn't be surprising given Ireland's stance in World War II, which is part and parcel of their churlish and childish reflexive loathing of all things British. The Irish have behaved disgracefully, and Israel is basically cutting them loose, at least for now.  An Irish official is playing dumb in this statement of feigned regret:

Advertisement


But we all understand what's actually going on here.  Ireland didn't just reward Hamas by unilaterally recognizing a non-existent "Palestinian state" earlier this year, they've pushed even further, seeking to redefine 'genocide' in order to try to punish Israel for defending itself against the terrorists Ireland's government effectively supports:


Israel does not need Ireland, and they're right to send this message.  I'll leave you with a separate European Union nation moving in the opposite direction, as well as some propaganda that backfires on Hamas as soon as an ounce of critical thought is applied to it:

Advertisement


And while totally unsurprising, the information confirmed in this report is still important to keep pointing out, over and over.  Israel's enemies lie constantly:


How might these revelations intersect with Ireland's shifting definition of "genocide," reworked to indict Israel and aid terrorists?  Will we get a statement of apology or clarification from the government in Dublin?  Don't hold your breath.

Advertisement
Tags: IRAN ANTI-SEMITISM ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard’s Iconoclasm Is Exactly Why We Need Her Kurt Schlichter
Bernie Sanders' Response to UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder Is Something Else Madeline Leesman
Longshoreman's Union VP Has a Message About Trump That Will Likely Sicken Dems Matt Vespa
Les Miserables Allen West
Another University Ditches DEI Leah Barkoukis
This Democrat Mayor Is Working With Trump's Border Czar to Reopen an ICE Office Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tulsi Gabbard’s Iconoclasm Is Exactly Why We Need Her Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement