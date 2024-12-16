Trump Weighs in on the Mystery Drone Fiasco
Another University Ditches DEI

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 16, 2024 10:30 AM
Boise State University is ditching DEI. 

In an email last week, the school announced it closed its Student Equity Center and Gender Equity Center in November. 

The closures follow the Idaho State Board of Education placing a resolution on its agenda last month that would make sure no “central offices,” policies, procedures or initiatives at schools it governs are dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion “activities.” “Student success centers” would also have to be “dedicated” to all students under the resolution. (NBC 15)

The University said the contributions of the shuttered centers will be celebrated in the spring.  

“We want to acknowledge that the staff members who have worked in these centers over the last few decades have impacted the lives of thousands of students — helping them to achieve graduation and their academic and personal goals — and provided key development opportunities to our staff, faculty, and extended community,” the email said.  

With those centers closing, the university's Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management announced a new Student Connections and Support Center will be opening, which is dedicated to “student community building and support.”

Tulsi Gabbard’s Iconoclasm Is Exactly Why We Need Her Kurt Schlichter
The team will:

  • Stand up a first-generation college student program next fall to assist students in gaining valuable skills that will enhance their academic, career and personal growth.
  • Provide crucial support services, including a campus clothing closet with confidential, no-cost case management, crisis intervention services, assistance in reporting acts of violence and resources for navigating campus life.
  • Offer welcoming places where students can gather and build engagement, belonging and meaningful connections with other students and define what it means to be a Bronco. (CBS2)
