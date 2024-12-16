Another University Ditches DEI

Boise State University is ditching DEI.

In an email last week, the school announced it closed its Student Equity Center and Gender Equity Center in November.

The closures follow the Idaho State Board of Education placing a resolution on its agenda last month that would make sure no “central offices,” policies, procedures or initiatives at schools it governs are dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion “activities.” “Student success centers” would also have to be “dedicated” to all students under the resolution. (NBC 15)

The University said the contributions of the shuttered centers will be celebrated in the spring.

“We want to acknowledge that the staff members who have worked in these centers over the last few decades have impacted the lives of thousands of students — helping them to achieve graduation and their academic and personal goals — and provided key development opportunities to our staff, faculty, and extended community,” the email said.

With those centers closing, the university's Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management announced a new Student Connections and Support Center will be opening, which is dedicated to “student community building and support.”