Trump Weighs in on the Mystery Drone Fiasco

Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago Monday morning, President-elect Donald Trump was asked about hundreds of mystery drones taking to the skies over New Jersey, Connecticut and elsewhere. He also announced he cancelled a planned trip to his Bedminister club because of the unidentified drones.

"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT," Trump also posted on Truth Social Friday.

Last week the Biden White House insisted people were simply spotting planes.

But on Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted people were seeing drones while claiming everything is fine or that the federal government doesn't have the authority to do anything about the problem.

