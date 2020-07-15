Police

NYPD Officers Attacked on Brooklyn Bridge

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
NYPD Officers Attacked on Brooklyn Bridge

Source: AP Photo/Tom Hays

Three NYPD officers were attacked during a "Stop the Violence" march on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday. Chief of Department Terry Monahan, who was marching with pro-police clergy, was among the injured. Monahan had recently taken a knee in "solidarity" with protesters at another protest. On Wednesday he was hit with canes, bats and debris, according to ABC7 News. Thirty-eight people were arrested in the mayhem.

*Warning: graphic footage*

Violence against police has been commonplace the past month. Two officers were just ambushed and killed in Texas last week.

Since the shocking Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, in which officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after his body became lifeless, the Black Lives Matter movement and other activists have called for the defunding of police. Mayor Bill de Blasio recently signed off on a $1 billion budget cut for the NYPD. He also agreed to release hundreds of inmates from Rikers Island to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many of those freed prisoners have gone on to commit hundreds of more crimes.

Defunding or even abolishing the police, as some activists have insisted, is condemned by many more Americans as counterproductive and dangerous. The only time we should even consider slashing the budget of our police, says defense attorney Ted Williams, is "when there's no more crime."

For a more productive response, look to the work being done by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the only black Republican senator in Congress. His recently unveiled JUSTICE Act which provide more training for officers, as well as demand more transparency for police departments. Democrats didn't even agree to a debate on it.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Attorney General Barr Details How DOJ is Taking Down MS-13 Nationwide
Katie Pavlich
Popcorn: How an Anti-Trump Group Got Hit With a Boomerang Over a Self-Righteous Tweet
Matt Vespa
Former NYT Editorial Writer Exposes Publication as a Cesspool of Anti-Semitism and Left-Wing Lunacy
Matt Vespa

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Full Townhall Interview of President Trump
VIP
Katie Pavlich
WSJ Torches the Overblown COVID Hysteria About the Dangers of Reopening Schools
Matt Vespa
Smithsonian Museum Lectures Visitors on 'Whiteness' in Stunningly Racist Manifesto
Madeline Peltzer
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular