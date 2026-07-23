Houthis Attacked Oil Tankers – That's Not Flying With Trump

After the Houthis attacked oil tankers from Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, President Donald Trump is threatening the Iranian-backed group with action.

The president said he was “very disappointed” with the Yemen-based militant group, which he believes “acted very professionally and smart” recently by staying largely out of the Iran conflict.

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“Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly. Unfortunately, now they are starting up again, shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves,” the president added.

The comments come after the 12th straight day of strikes against Iran, as talks still continue with the Middle Eastern nation despite the ceasefire agreement no longer being in effect.

The memorandum of understanding largely went out the window after Iran began striking cargo ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said earlier this week that the United States has “been nice” to the Islamic Republic, which left the door open to further military escalation against the country.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump posted on Wednesday, harkening back to similar comments made in April.

Meanwhile, the Iranians claimed on Wednesday that they have a strong response to heightened military action.

Our defense doctrine is clear: eye for an eye.



Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response.



Those who contribute to such aggression, whatever the kind of support, will also be considered as legitimate targets. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 22, 2026

“Our defense doctrine is clear: eye for an eye,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an X post.

“Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response,” he added. “Those who contribute to such aggression, whatever the kind of support, will also be considered as legitimate targets.”

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