Day 12: U.S. Pounds Iran to Protect Ships in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. resumed striking Iranian military targets at 5:30 PM today according to the U.S. Central Command.

The U.S. has been hammering Iran for 12 days straight after it violated a memorandum of understanding that sought peace. Iran repeatedly fired upon ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 22, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump said that anytime Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. will destroy either a bridge or a power plant.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump said.













🚫CLAIM: Today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that it controls exit and entry to the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that international mariners can only use routes the IRGC prefers. This is FALSE.



✅FACT: Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz.… pic.twitter.com/CK7wZnpumH — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 22, 2026

🚨 NOW: President Trump is BOMBING IRAN for the 12th straight night, CENTCOM announces



This comes as 47 confirmed he told them to “open the GATES OF HELL” after several of our troops were killed



Iran will lose a BRIDGE or POWER PLANT every time they strike a ship in the Strait… pic.twitter.com/yoSw9sZ0cq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2026

More than 30 attacks on commercial ships. Nearly 900 vessels still make it through.



CENTCOM says it has launched another round of strikes on Iranian military targets, including operations centers, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, maritime capabilities, and logistics… pic.twitter.com/WKRkRXvfhD — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 22, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.