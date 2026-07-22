Day 12: U.S. Pounds Iran to Protect Ships in Strait of Hormuz

Speaker Johnson Had a Legislative Hat Trick Today While Thune Wants to Sell Out to Dems
Speaker Johnson Had a Legislative Hat Trick Today While Thune Wants to Sell...
VIP
Police Chief Secretly Installs AI Surveillance Cameras, Then Justifies It After Getting Busted
Police Chief Secretly Installs AI Surveillance Cameras, Then Justifies It After Getting Bu...
WisDems Are Begging for an Early Voting Ballot Do-Over
WisDems Are Begging for an Early Voting Ballot Do-Over
VIP
Press Struggles With Immigrant Voting It Denies Happening; 'The View' Has Its Dress Budget Slashed
Press Struggles With Immigrant Voting It Denies Happening; 'The View' Has Its Dress...
Polls Show Susan Collins Is Doing Well Against Troy Jackson, Too
Polls Show Susan Collins Is Doing Well Against Troy Jackson, Too
Americans Should Not Be Falling for Socialism
Americans Should Not Be Falling for Socialism
VIP
Here's Why Being Pro-Big Business Isn't the Same Thing As Being Pro-Free Market
Here's Why Being Pro-Big Business Isn't the Same Thing As Being Pro-Free Market
The Right Cannot Defeat the Left by Abandoning Its Own Principles
The Right Cannot Defeat the Left by Abandoning Its Own Principles
Rashida Tlaib Goes to Bat for Mamdani, Says She'll Help Arrest Netanyahu
Rashida Tlaib Goes to Bat for Mamdani, Says She'll Help Arrest Netanyahu
New Jersey Man Sentenced to 48 Months in $4 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
New Jersey Man Sentenced to 48 Months in $4 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Congressional Stock Trading Is About to Get Much Harder
Congressional Stock Trading Is About to Get Much Harder
VIP
Protecting, Saving and Spending: The Latest on Congressional Noise
Protecting, Saving and Spending: The Latest on Congressional Noise
Secret Service Seizes $25 Million in Crypto Tied to International Fraud Networks
Secret Service Seizes $25 Million in Crypto Tied to International Fraud Networks
NJ Software Vendor Says State Is to Blame for Erroneous Registration of 6,600 Noncitizens
NJ Software Vendor Says State Is to Blame for Erroneous Registration of 6,600...
Tipsheet

Day 12: U.S. Pounds Iran to Protect Ships in Strait of Hormuz

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 22, 2026 6:30 PM
Day 12: U.S. Pounds Iran to Protect Ships in Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File

The U.S. resumed striking Iranian military targets at 5:30 PM today according to the U.S. Central Command. 

The U.S. has been hammering Iran for 12 days straight after it violated a memorandum of understanding that sought peace. Iran repeatedly fired upon ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. 

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump said that anytime Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. will destroy either a bridge or a power plant.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump said.




Recommended

WisDems Are Begging for an Early Voting Ballot Do-Over Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WisDems Are Begging for an Early Voting Ballot Do-Over Amy Curtis
Speaker Johnson Had a Legislative Hat Trick Today While Thune Wants to Sell Out to Dems Matt Vespa
What Is John Thune Doing? Matt Vespa
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Just Issued a Major Ruling on Illegal Aliens Amy Curtis
Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Humiliated a CNN Panel Following Revelations of New Jersey Voter Fraud Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

WisDems Are Begging for an Early Voting Ballot Do-Over Amy Curtis
Advertisement