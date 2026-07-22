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The Iran Conflict Just Escalated As Trump Vows Heightened Military Move

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 22, 2026 9:19 AM
The Iran Conflict Just Escalated As Trump Vows Heightened Military Move
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The United States plans to strike bridges and power plants if Iran were to conduct further attacks against cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.

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The ceasefire being scrapped originally centered on the Islamic Republic violating the Memorandum of Understanding by drone striking ships in the critical waterway, and the U.S. has continued to launch responsive strikes for days on end.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump posted to Truth Social. 

On Tuesday, the president suggested there was plenty of room for further escalation against the Islamic Republic despite daily strikes.

“If we left today, it would take them decades to rebuild, and I don’t believe they could rebuild,” Trump said Tuesday.

“And honestly, they haven’t seen anything yet. We’ve been nice. We’ve been nice,” he added.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL

In April, Trump also floated the possibility of hitting bridges and power plants, which would cause major infrastructure damage in the country.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he wrote at the time.

A U.S. official told Townhall on Monday that “talks between our countries are continuing” as the president is focused on making Iran pay for their violations of the MOU and their continued acts of terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz”

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