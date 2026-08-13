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The Welfare State Just Took a Major Hit. Under Trump, 5.3 Million Fewer Americans Are on SNAP.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Aug 13, 2026 1:30 PM
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The Welfare State Just Took a Major Hit. Under Trump, 5.3 Million Fewer Americans Are on SNAP.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In a victory against state paternalism, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported a 5.3 million-person drop in SNAP enrollment over the course of the last eight months.

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In September 2025, which marked the end of fiscal year 2025, more than 42 million Americans received SNAP benefits at a total annual cost to taxpayers of nearly $95.8 billion. By April of this year, enrollment had fallen to just over 37 million, a decline of more than 5.3 million recipients. SNAP spending had reached $51.4 billion through the first seven months of fiscal year 2026.

While these figures still show there is work to do to ensure that struggling Americans can stand on their own two feet, the enrollment decline marks a striking reversal after years of expanding dependency.

The reduction was driven in large part by new work requirements signed into law by President Trump through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Under the new rules, many SNAP recipients must work, volunteer, or participate in a job-training program for at least 80 hours each month. Those who fail to meet the requirement are generally limited to just three months of SNAP benefits during a three-year period. 

Before the law, these requirements applied primarily to able-bodied adults without dependents between the ages of 18 and 54. The new rules extend them to adults ages 55 through 64 and to parents whose youngest child is 14 or older. 

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It also eliminates automatic work-requirement exemptions for veterans, homeless individuals, and young adults who have aged out of foster care, and, further restricts states’ ability to waive the requirements in areas with limited job opportunities.

This comes as the Trump administration has aggressively pursued fraud, waste, and abuse in federal welfare programs, working to ensure that SNAP benefits reach people who genuinely need them, rather than those who exploit taxpayer generosity. 

SNAP is a prime example of why reform is necessary. Too often, recipients can use taxpayer-funded benefits to purchase unhealthy food while making lifestyle choices that contribute to even poorer health, and then expect taxpayers to fund the consequences through, for example, publicly funded healthcare. 

A program intended to provide a temporary safety net should not become a taxpayer-funded pipeline for dependency and preventable illness. Under the Trump administration, that principle is finally being put into practice.

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News Topics FLORIDA | SNAP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | USDA
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