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Tipsheet

Technical Talks Ongoing Between United States and Iran Despite Recent Escalations

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 09, 2026 6:04 PM
Technical Talks Ongoing Between United States and Iran Despite Recent Escalations
X/The White House

Technical talks between the United States and Iran are ongoing despite recent strikes and apparent rising tensions. 

A United States official confirmed to Townhall that “the United States is still committed to finding a resolution, and technical talks continue,” adding that “Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon.”

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The official added that the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two countries last month “is performance-based, and Iran’s actions constitute failed performance at an unacceptable level.”

President Trump made his feelings very clear yesterday in no uncertain terms,” the official continued, as the president suggested the U.S. just “finish the job” and referred to Iranian negotiators as “scum” who are difficult to work with. 

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

“Iran’s attacks on these innocent vessels are acts of terrorism,” the official added.

In response to cargo ship strikes by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. unleashed strikes on roughly 170 “Iranian military targets” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“U.S. forces struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline,” U.S. Central Command wrote on X Wednesday night, stating that “the latest strikes follow successful execution of offensive strikes in Iran the night before.”

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