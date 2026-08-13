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Has Hollywood Finally Found a Woke Movie It Won't Produce?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 13, 2026 2:30 PM
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Has Hollywood Finally Found a Woke Movie It Won't Produce?
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Larry and Andy Wachowski, often referred to as the Wachowski brothers, directed some really stellar movies, including "Bound" in 1996 and the blockbuster "The Matrix" starring Keanu Reeves in 1999. At some point, both Larry and Andy went off the deep end, and now they identify as women. Larry is now Lana and Andy is now Lilly. Even IMdB has changed the credits on those aforementioned movies. Along with their manhood, the Wachowskis seem to have lost their ability to make movies, and now even Hollywood is balking at backing one of their projects.

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Andy Wachowski wants to make a $10 million film with a "wall-to-wall" trans cast, and Hollywood just won't fork over the cash. We all saw how well that worked out for "Amelia Perez."

Here's more (emphasis added):

Filmmaker Lilly Wachowski is working to get her next project, “The Hunted,” out of late-stage production. But the “Bound” and “Matrix” director says nobody in Hollywood wants to finance the thriller, which is budgeted at around $10 million, because of its trans representation.

People like it, but they really don’t want to make it because it’s [got a] wall-to-wall trans cast,” Wachowski said on KCRW’s “The Business” podcast last Friday. “I have to get creative and figure out different ways that I can get this in front of people.”

“This is a script that was extremely important for me to write,” she continued. “It was a response to what is happening in the world for trans people, and it gave me a hugely cathartic receptacle to dump all of my anger and rage and frustration into.”

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So let's just recap here. The Left will argue in the same breath that trans people are only like 0.01 percent of the population, and therefore it's wrong for us to bar them from sports while at the same time demanding $10 million to make a movie that about six people will go see, and two of those are the Wachowskis themselves.

We're sure this movie, which is a "cathartic receptacle" for Wachowski to "dump all of [his] anger and rage and frustration" into would have been a barrel of laughs.

And what, exactly, is happening to trans people in the world? Is it that normies are fed up with being told we have to defer to the feelings of mentally ill men who think they're women? Or that women are tired of being reduced to our anatomy and bodily functions so as not to offend guys like Andy?

People who choose to live on the fringes of society are treated like people who live on the fringes of society. In other news, water is wet.

Almost like he could fund that movie himself.

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It'll make tens of dollars.

Yes, it is.

Yes, we are.

Hollywood is not afraid of backing films that will lose money. They just did that with "Supergirl" over the summer. If they won't touch this movie, it must be really, really awful.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | HOLLYWOOD | MOVIES | TRANSGENDER | WOKE
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