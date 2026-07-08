United States Begins More Serious Strikes Against Iran

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine
Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine
James Talarico Hires Activist Who Handed Out Sex Toys on Campus to Craft Gun Policy
James Talarico Hires Activist Who Handed Out Sex Toys on Campus to Craft...
A Minnesota Somali Politician Had the Audacity to Call for More Childcare Funding
A Minnesota Somali Politician Had the Audacity to Call for More Childcare Funding
Abdul El-Sayed Was Just Busted Lying About His Views on Defunding the Police
Abdul El-Sayed Was Just Busted Lying About His Views on Defunding the Police
This Massachusetts Town Ended Its Shotspotter Program to 'Protect Migrants,' Now a Man Is Dead
This Massachusetts Town Ended Its Shotspotter Program to 'Protect Migrants,' Now a Man...
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Stamp Program
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Sta...
Vice President Vance Visited Milwaukee Today, and Here's What He Had to Say
Vice President Vance Visited Milwaukee Today, and Here's What He Had to Say
VIP
Europe Doesn't Believe It Has a Future. That's What Happens When You Stop Believing in Free Enterprise.
Europe Doesn't Believe It Has a Future. That's What Happens When You Stop...
The US Navy Is Now on Patrol in the Middle East
The US Navy Is Now on Patrol in the Middle East
Here's the Truth About AI Data Centers—and Why the Wealthiest County in America Is Full of Them
Here's the Truth About AI Data Centers—and Why the Wealthiest County in America...
President Trump Just Went Scorched Earth Against Communism on the World Stage
President Trump Just Went Scorched Earth Against Communism on the World Stage
Defending America's Founding Principles in a Divided Age
Defending America's Founding Principles in a Divided Age
NJ Grocery Store Owner Gets 27 Months for $2.2 Million SNAP Fraud Scheme
NJ Grocery Store Owner Gets 27 Months for $2.2 Million SNAP Fraud Scheme
'Informed American Patriotism': Texas Schools Bring Traditional Civics Back to the Classroom
'Informed American Patriotism': Texas Schools Bring Traditional Civics Back to the Classro...
Tipsheet

United States Begins More Serious Strikes Against Iran

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 08, 2026 4:35 PM
United States Begins More Serious Strikes Against Iran
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

President Donald Trump just ordered more strikes on Iran after saying earlier he believed the ceasefire was over, according to the United States Central Command.

The United States has said that Iran repeatedly broke the memorandum of understanding by attacking cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” the Central Command statement posted to X.

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” it continued.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump floated the possibility of completing “the job” in Iran and referred to the Iranian negotiators as “scum” that he no longer wants to work with.

“They’re not doing a service to the people. And I’m not sure I want to make a deal with them […] Let’s just finish the job,” he said.

Trump is currently flying back from Turkey after attending the NATO summit.

Recommended

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY NATO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TURKEY

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Matt Vespa
Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice Amy Curtis
After Saying She's Still Vote for Graham Platner, Sunny Hostin Said This About Republicans Amy Curtis
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Stamp Program Amy Curtis
President Trump Just Went Scorched Earth Against Communism on the World Stage Dmitri Bolt
Here's the Truth About AI Data Centers—and Why the Wealthiest County in America Is Full of Them Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Matt Vespa
Advertisement