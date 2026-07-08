United States Begins More Serious Strikes Against Iran

President Donald Trump just ordered more strikes on Iran after saying earlier he believed the ceasefire was over, according to the United States Central Command.



The United States has said that Iran repeatedly broke the memorandum of understanding by attacking cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz.



“At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” the Central Command statement posted to X.



“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” it continued.

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At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 8, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump floated the possibility of completing “the job” in Iran and referred to the Iranian negotiators as “scum” that he no longer wants to work with.

.@POTUS on the status of the ceasefire with Iran: "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people... I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate—they're good people... but they have to come back to me. As far… pic.twitter.com/6eYfwMxSdn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2026

“They’re not doing a service to the people. And I’m not sure I want to make a deal with them […] Let’s just finish the job,” he said.



Trump is currently flying back from Turkey after attending the NATO summit.

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