LOL: Iran Demands an Apology After President Trump's Brutal Warning to Negotiators

The Iranian regime is now demanding an apology before negotiations move forward after President Trump issued a blistering warning to Iran that the country could face further military action if it failed to rein in its terror proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, which has continued attacking Israel since the memorandum of understanding with Iran was reached last week.

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Not only are the Iranians demanding an apology, but they have reportedly walked out of negotiations in Switzerland with Vice President JD Vance and threatened to halt further talks until the president apologizes.

🇮🇷🇺🇸 BREAKING: Iran has reportedly set new conditions for resuming Switzerland talks with the United States, demanding an apology from President Trump and a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, per Al-Mayadeen.



Iran's negotiating team is reportedly preparing to leave. — News Orbit (@newsorbit21) June 22, 2026

🚨 LMFAO! Iran is reportedly demanding an “APOLOGY” from President Trump after he told them FAFO is awaiting, he could BOMB them and take the oil if they screw around



47 doesn’t apologize for showing strength! 🔥



It’s OBVIOUS he will be the enforcer of this deal, NOT just going… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 21, 2026

President Trump told Fox News' Trey Yingst on Sunday that if Iran fails to get its act together, the U.S. military will take control of the Strait of Hormuz and impose its own tolls on vessels traveling through it. He also issued a direct warning to Iranian negotiators, saying they “won’t even make it back to their f***ing country” if they continue stalling negotiations, and issuing threats of their own.

.@POTUS, on a call with @TreyYingst, reacts to the Iranians threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz:



"President Trump telling Fox News that the U.S. may take over the strait in the future, if they have to... and the President said, ultimately, that would involve the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/h9MVtMxKtm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 21, 2026

He followed his comments up with a post on Truth Social, threatening broader military action against Iran.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble," the president wrote on Truth Social, Sunday. "If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

“Don’t they realize that if their threats worked, they wouldn’t be this desperate now?" Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran's Chief negotiator, responded on X. "We don’t count on US threats. They’d better watch their words—our armed forces are ready to respond differently. Whatever they say, we’re the ones who act.”

با خودشان فکر نمی‌کنند که اگر تهدیدهایشان نتیجه‌ای داشت، به استیصال امروز نمی‌رسیدند؟ ما تهدیدهای آمریکایی‌ها را به جایی حساب نمی‌کنیم.

بهتر است مراقب اظهارنظرهای خود باشند، نیروهای مسلح ما آماده‌اند تا به نحوی دیگر پاسخشان را بدهند. هر چه حرف بزنند، این ماییم که عمل می‌کنیم. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 21, 2026

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This comes as the U.S. and Iran attempt to negotiate a more permanent agreement, with the memorandum of understanding reached last week largely serving as a structured ceasefire. In this latest round of talks, the Trump administration is expected to focus on its primary objectives: forcing Iran to abandon its nuclear program and securing a more lasting peace for the Middle East.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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