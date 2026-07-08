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Tipsheet

The US Navy Is Now on Patrol in the Middle East

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 08, 2026 4:15 PM
The US Navy Is Now on Patrol in the Middle East
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class M. J. Lieberknecht/U.S. Navy via AP, File

More than 20 U.S. warships have been activated and are now patrolling waters across the Middle East as tensions have continued to rise following Iran’s violation of a memorandum of understanding signed just weeks ago. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the move on Wednesday, as the Trump administration signaled the tentative ceasefire with Iran is effectively over.

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"Today, more than 20 U.S. Navy warships are patrolling waters across the Middle East as CENTCOM forces continue promoting regional security and stability," U.S. Central Command wrote in a statement. "Last month, U.S. naval warships and aircraft transited the Arabian Sea in close formation, demonstrating unmatched American military strength and firepower."

The escalation follows Iranian attacks on at least three commercial vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz along routes not designated by the IRGC. In response, the United States revoked Iran’s license to sell oil and launched strikes on more than 80 targets across the country Tuesday night.

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FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

On Wednesday, President Trump indicated another round of strikes could follow, potentially targeting critical infrastructure, including Kharg Island. He added that, in his view, the ceasefire is effectively over and signaled the possible reimposition of a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports and shipping. 

Iran tested a clear red line. Now they are paying the price.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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