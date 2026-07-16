Karoline Leavitt Is Back – and Explains Iran's 'Very Tragic Decision for Them'

Sheldon Whitehouse Continues to Be Insufferable
Sheldon Whitehouse Continues to Be Insufferable
Was James Talarico Drunk When He Did This Interview?
Was James Talarico Drunk When He Did This Interview?
This Former Dem Lawmaker Is Facing an Investigation Into How She Used Tornado Relief Funds
This Former Dem Lawmaker Is Facing an Investigation Into How She Used Tornado...
The World Made Anew
The World Made Anew
This Democrat Governor Used State Helicopter for Swanky Party After Preaching About Affordability
This Democrat Governor Used State Helicopter for Swanky Party After Preaching About Afford...
Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame
Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush,...
Tim Walz's Excuse for Pardoning a Child Molester Is Despicable, Even for Him
Tim Walz's Excuse for Pardoning a Child Molester Is Despicable, Even for Him
While Tom Tiffany Brings in a Record-Breaking Fundraising Haul, WI Democrats Are Struggling Statewide
While Tom Tiffany Brings in a Record-Breaking Fundraising Haul, WI Democrats Are Strugglin...
J.K. Rowling Is Absolutely Destroying Amnesty International, and We're Enjoying It
J.K. Rowling Is Absolutely Destroying Amnesty International, and We're Enjoying It
Turns Out Haley Stevens Is Absolutely Trouncing Abdul El-Sayed Among Black, Working-Class Voters
Turns Out Haley Stevens Is Absolutely Trouncing Abdul El-Sayed Among Black, Working-Class...
Colorado Governor Jared Polis Jumps on the Anti-Socialist Bandwagon
Colorado Governor Jared Polis Jumps on the Anti-Socialist Bandwagon
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Is Basically Rearranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic at This Point
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Is Basically Rearranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic at...
This Defense CEO Says Waiting to Strike Iran Was Never an Option
This Defense CEO Says Waiting to Strike Iran Was Never an Option
ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in Time for the Midterms
ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in...
Tipsheet

Karoline Leavitt Is Back – and Explains Iran's 'Very Tragic Decision for Them'

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 16, 2026 2:30 PM
Karoline Leavitt Is Back – and Explains Iran's 'Very Tragic Decision for Them'
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Iran made a “very tragic decision for them” by violating the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States, which is why responsive strikes from the U.S. military have occurred in recent days, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Advertisement

In her first briefing back from maternity leave on Thursday, Leavitt explained that agreement was intended to allow open transit of cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran repeatedly kept striking ships.

“Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us, because they are suffering devastating blows on behalf of our United States military,” the press secretary said when a reporter asked about the recent strikes, noting she had just spoken with the president about the topic on Wednesday. 

"Specifically, in the memorandum of understanding that they signed, they were not to fire on commercial vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz. And, unfortunately, they have made the tragic decision for them to do that,” she continued. 

“And President Trump is not going to sit by and allow these active acts of terrorism to take place in the Strait without ensuring Iran pays consequences for that, and that’s what we are witnessing right now,” Leavitt added.

Recommended

Leftist Women Are an Abomination Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY WHITE HOUSE

Shortly after the briefing concluded, United States Central Command announced a fifth day of strikes were underway.

“At 2 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the fifth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities,” CENTCOM posted to X.

Leavitt also took questions about President Donald Trump’s address scheduled for Thursday night, which is expected to focus on elections, but encouraged people to watch rather than speculate on its content. 

In addition, the press secretary noted that a presidential teleprompter operator is now on unpaid administrative leave after a report surfaced that the individual was won over $100,000 on prediction markets bets about Trump’s remarks, according to ABC News.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Women Are an Abomination Kurt Schlichter
The World Made Anew Victor Davis Hanson
Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Is Absolutely Destroying Amnesty International, and We're Enjoying It Amy Curtis
Sheldon Whitehouse Continues to Be Insufferable Matt Vespa
ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in Time for the Midterms Julia Cassidy

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist Women Are an Abomination Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement