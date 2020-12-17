Guess Who Was a Guest Preacher at Raphael Warnock's Church in 2014?

Georgia Democrat candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock is running for Senate, but he's also running from a pretty checkered past. Warnack has come under fire for interfering with a child abuse investigation, for his church's decision to welcome communist dictator Fidel Castro and various other statements Warnock has made in support of Marxism and the like.

Fox News is now reporting that Warnock hosted the controversial Rev. Jeremiah Wright as a guest preacher in 2014. A flyer for the event at Ebenezer Baptist Church bills Warnock as the senior pastor and Wright as a guest preacher.

In a statement to Fox News, Sen. Loeffler's communications director, Stephen Lawson, blasted Warnock's decision to host the Wright.

"Not only did Raphael Warnock praise Jeremiah Wright’s 'God Damn America' sermon, he thought it was so great that he invited him to Ebenezer Baptist to deliver it," said Lawson. "Does Georgia really want a U.S. senator who thinks God should damn America?"

In a 2003 sermon, Rev. Wright railed against the United States following the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.

"Not God bless America; God damn America," Wright said in response. "That’s in the Bible, for killing innocent people. God damn America, for treating her citizens as less than human. God damn America as long as she tries to act like she is God and she is supreme."

Warnock has repeatedly defended Wright's comments, calling it a "very fine sermon" and in keeping with "the truth-telling tradition of the Black Church." Warnock also didn't shy away in 2009 when Rev. Wright blamed Jews for interfering with his access to then-President Barack Obama, who himself had the sense to distance himself from the controversial pastor during his run for president.

Rev. Warnock is challenging Republican Incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia's Jan. 5 runoff.