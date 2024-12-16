A House Democrat Is Reportedly Trump's Top Contender to Head FEMA

When it comes to those nominated or selected to serve in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, there's still roles to be filled, including when it comes to who will lead Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). As of Monday, there's been speculation that Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) is considered Trump's top contender.

Sources have told CNN's Steve Contorno about Kristen Holmes about such a pick being considered.

New: FL Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat, is a top contender to lead FEMA for Donald Trump, sources tell me and @KristenhCNN. Moskowitz previously served as the director of Emergency Management for Florida Gov. DeSantis, where he helped lead the state's COVID response.

In addition to adding some bipartisanship to the second Trump administration, Moskowitz has had similar experience before, given that he served as the director of Emergency Management for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. He also helped lead the state's COVID response, with Florida being among those states particularly emphasizing freedom.

As a congressman, Moskowitz has also not been afraid to criticize the Biden-Harris administration for their failures on addressing antisemitism, specifically when it comes to a lack of a proper response from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. He also serves as one of the Democratic members on the task force investigating the assassination attempt against Trump on July 13, and became the first Democrat to join the House DOGE caucus. Bringing it back to COVID, Moskowitz was one of 11 Democrats who voted on February 1, 2023 in favor of a resolution to end the national emergency.

As POLITICO's Mia McCarthy shared, however, she asked the congressman last week if he would accept such a position, and he "said he wasn't going to engage," though he also added he gave such a response because "it's a nonpartisan job."

I asked Moskowitz last week if he would accept FEMA director under Trump. He said he wasn't going to engage.



Then he came back to me to tell me he only says that because it should stay a nonpartisan job: "A Democrat shouldn't be ruled out for that job it's a nonpartisan job." https://t.co/WMo1Je9XcM — Mia Camille McCarthy (@Reporter_Mia) December 16, 2024

That being said, some unsavory accounts, like Occupy Democrats, are on board with such a pick, while some Republicans, including Robby Starbuck, are not so thrilled. This is especially as, since Starbuck pointed out, there's been speculation that Moskowitz may want to run for governor.

Moskowitz first came to represent Florida's 23rd Congressional District after winning in 2022. He won reelection by less than 5 points last month, and there's also been chatter his seat may not be filled by another Democrat.

NEWS



CNN is reporting that Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz is a leading contender to become FEMA Director under Trump.



Before becoming a member of Congress, Moskowitz served as the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management.



If Moskowitz gets the job, the… pic.twitter.com/hz2ODwig2e — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 16, 2024

Florida is already dealing with numerous vacancies, including Republican Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida's 6th Congressional District, who will resign on January 20 to serve as Trump's national security advisor. Former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida's 1st Congressional District, who had been nominated last month to serve as Trump's Attorney General before he withdrew, has already resigned.

Whoever is selected for the role is almost certainly to be better than Deanne Criswell, the current director of FEMA, who was actually unanimously confirmed. Last month, she went before multiple House Committee hearings to answer for FEMA's horrific response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.