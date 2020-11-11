Senate Republicans

Tom Cotton Blasts Media for Not Asking Questions About Warnock's Arrest in Child Abuse Investigation

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 8:15 PM
Tom Cotton Blasts Media for Not Asking Questions About Warnock's Arrest in Child Abuse Investigation

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Control over the Senate may come down to two run-off elections in the state of Georgia. In one of those races, the Democratic candidate, Reverand Raphael Warnock, hopes to unseat incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). But Republicans, including Sen. Tom Cotton (AR), are crying foul over the media's apparent lack of interest in Warnock's 2002 arrest for alleged obstruction of a child abuse investigation involving his church. 

In the early 2000s, Raphael Warnock worked at Douglas Memorial Community Church, where he and fellow Reverand Andre Wainwright were both arrested for allegedly obstructing an investigation into child abuse.

According to the Baltimore Sun, court documents allege the two reverends interfered with a police interview of a camp counselor and attempted to prevent a camper from pointing state troopers to other witnesses in the case. The trooper said that neither reverends were suspects in the investigation and, according to Warnock, the alleged abuse was not sexual in nature. Warnock said his only intention was to ensure that lawyers were present while police conducted their interviews.

"I've never encountered resistance like that at all," recalled Maryland State Trooper Diane Barry of the state police Child and Sexual Assault Unit.

Sen. Tom Cotton (AR) blasted the media over their typical double standards. 

Before Warnock joined Douglas Memorial Community Church, he worked at Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York, which hosted a speech by Communist dictator Fidel Castro in 1995. When it's a Democrat, the media ignores all the skeletons in the closet. 

Georgia's run-off election takes place on January 5, 2021. 

