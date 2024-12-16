Trump Handles Foreign Policy Like the Pro That He Is During Monday's News Conference

Earlier on Monday, as Townhall has been covering, President-elect Donald Trump gave remarks during his news conference at Mar-a-Lago, a key takeaway being the announcement of the investment that Softbank, a Tokyo-based tech firm, is investing $100 billion in U.S. projects. Trump may have even convinced CEO Masayoshi Son to invest $200 billion. The news conference touched upon several varying topics, including on foreign policy.

Advertisement

At one point, a reporter asked about whether Trump would consider preemptive strikes against Iran. Trump, in a serious tone, lambasted such a question, wondering why he would divulge such information.

"It's a wonderful question, but how could I--am I gonna do preemptive strikes? Why would I say that? Can you imagine if I said 'yes' or 'no?'" Laughter could be heard at this point from others in attendance. "You'd say, 'that was strange that he answered that question.' Am I gonna do preemptive strikes on Iran? Is that a serious question? How could I answer a question like that," Trump continued, shrugging.

Another, similar question asked if Trump would support Israeli strikes, prompting the same answer from the president-elect.

"Is that a serious question??"

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4XrJ22f1N2 — Kaelan Dorr (@KaelanDorr) December 16, 2024

Also on the foreign policy front, Trump reiterated his warnings for Hamas terrorists who took approximately 250 people hostage over a year ago, when they attacked Israel on October 7 of last year. During Monday's news conference, Trump had been asked about his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Saturday.

Trump, who referred to Netanyahu by his nickname of "Bibi," said they had "a very good talk." The president-elect also noted he'll be "very available on January 20, and we'll see. As you know, I gave warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell's going to break out, and very strong."

Trump noted the involvement of Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) on the call, who has "been doing a fantastic job" and who has been tasked to serve as the national security advisor for the upcoming administration. He'll resign from Congress on January 20.

"But it was a recap call, more than anything else," Trump also pointed out.

Trump explains to Islamic terrorists that it will be hell for them. pic.twitter.com/zDUhkkuOL9 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 16, 2024

President-elect Trump on conversation with Prime Minister @netanyahu: "I'll be very available on January 20...I gave warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell's going to break out." pic.twitter.com/gmlWyWmxg5 — CSPAN (@cspan) December 16, 2024

Speaking of "a recap," Trump indeed warned earlier this month over Truth Social that if the remaining hostages, which include American citizens, aren't released by the date of his inauguration, "there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity."

Advertisement

Other memorable moments from Monday included how Trump also spoke about key economic plans, from new announcements, to reiterating promises made.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Starting on day one, we will implement a rapid series of bold reforms to restore our nation to full prosperity... Preparations are underway to slash massive job killing regulations, eliminating 10 old regulations for every new one." pic.twitter.com/Qn9YJfh14G — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 16, 2024

President Trump reiterates his pledge to lower the corporate tax rate to 15% for businesses that make their product in America:



"I will keep my promise to pass historic tax cuts for American families, workers, and businesses that create jobs in America." pic.twitter.com/j7vNQpgLCe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 16, 2024

He also reiterated promises about immigration, in that home countries will take the illegal criminal aliens back who the United States will deport. "And if they don't, they'll be met very harshly economically," Trump said, not only when it comes to Venezuela, the country he was asked specifically about, but also all other countries. Trump has already announced tariffs on Mexico and Canada, citing their "Open Borders" as the reason why.

Advertisement

These moments from Trump's press conference at Mar-a-Lago have been trending topics over X throughout Monday.