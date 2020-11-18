Georgia Runoff: Warnock Called Jeremiah Wright's 'God Damn America' Sermon 'Very Fine'

The hits just keep coming against Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, who hopes to be the 50th Democratic vote in the US Senate. A 50/50 split caused by a pair of Democratic pickups in the Peach State would allow Kamala Harris to deliver tie-breaking votes in furtherance of Chuck Schumer's agenda. Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican. Due to the 'jungle primary' rules of that special election -- which is running concurrently with the regularly-scheduled election between incumbent Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff -- Republicans apparently decided to keep their powder dry on Warnock until the runoff. Since then, a barrage of opposition research has been unleashed. We already knew that Warnock had defended Rev. Jeremiah Wright's deranged anti-American sermons after they became an issue in the 2008 election, due to Barack Obama's membership at Wright's church. We're learning more about how much Warnock evidently agreed with, or at least praised and admired, the content of Wright's unhinged rantings:

In 2008, Barack Obama condemned Wright's "God Damn America" sermon and cut ties with Wright.



In 2009, Wright said "them Jews" were keeping Obama from talking to Wright.



In 2014, Warnock was still calling Wright's "God Damn America" sermon "very fine."https://t.co/THgwTm0nHk — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) November 18, 2020

Combine Warnock’s dehumanizing rhetoric that compares Israelis to animals with his praise of the notoriously anti-Semitic and anti-American pastor Jeremiah Wright and an even more troubling picture begins to emerge...in 2014, Warnock was still defending Wright and praising Wright’s “God Damn America” sermon. “You ought to go back and see if you can find and read, as I have, the entire sermon. It was a very fine sermon,” Warnock said...Very fine? The sermon in question was chock-full of anti-American rhetoric and conspiracy theories. In the 2003 “God Damn America” sermon that Warnock called “very fine,” Wright likened America to al-Qaeda: “We cannot see how what we are doing is the same thing that al-Qaeda is doing under a different color flag — calling on the name of a different God to sanction and approve our murder and our mayhem!” In the sermon that Warnock called “very fine,” Wright suggested the U.S. government distributed illegal drugs in America’s cities: “The government gives them the drugs, builds bigger prisons, passes a three-strike law and then wants us to sing ‘God Bless America.’ Naw, naw, naw. Not God Bless America. God Damn America!” In the sermon that Warnock called “very fine,” Wright claimed that the U.S. government was guilty of “inventing the HIV virus as a means of genocide against people of color.”

Read this full National Review editorial for additional examples of Warnock's radicalism, which he's trying to wave away as irrelevancies and 'smears,' insisting that the substance of the race be about "issues," such as how much he loves puppies. Good luck. Now, couple Warnock's rave reviews of Wright's "God damn America" speech with this chestnut from his own pulpit from 2011:

Warnock: “You cannot serve God and the military”



I have a feeling suggesting you can’t be a good person of faith AND serve in the military isn’t going to play well in Georgia. #GApol pic.twitter.com/esQ0b78e9V — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 17, 2020



The Bible teaches Christians that they cannot serve two masters, but the implication that there's any tension between being a faithful Christian and serving in the United States military will be insulting to many Georgians. The suggestion that Warnock deserves the benefit of the doubt in terms of his meaning is undermined by his approval of Wright shrieking 'God damn America,' his lectures about America's need to 'repent' for 'worshipping whiteness,' and his evasions about attending his previous church's anti-America rally starring Communist dictator Fidel Castro. This man does not belong anywhere near the United States Senate. One wonders what his unaccomplished "moderate" running mate may think about Jeremiah Wright, Fidel Castro, and Christians serving in the US armed forces? Care to comment, Jon?

One of these Georgia Democrats has called Jeremiah Wright's infamous 'God Damn America' sermon "very fine," and preached that there's a tension between serving God and serving in the United States military.



Does his running mate agree? #GASen pic.twitter.com/cJ7IWXdiE4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2020



I'll leave you with this, as the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Californians are "descending" upon Georgia to help Democrats: