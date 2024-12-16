Gender of the WI Christian School Shooter Has Been Revealed

It was a horrific day in Madison, Wisconsin: a teenager reportedly opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School, killing two people. A student and a teacher were the victims. Another six people were injured. The shooter then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police did not discharge their weapons during the incident. What was conspicuous and inappropriate was the authorities’ political correctness games regarding the alleged shooter. The gender was not revealed, leading to an unseemly and unnecessary game of “Guess Who." Police Chief Shon Barnes said the shooting took place in only one room (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel):

The horror of a mass school shooting struck the Madison area for the second time in seven months on Monday, when police say a teenager shot eight people before taking their own life at a private Christian school. In total, a student and teacher were killed and six students were injured. Two of them are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and four suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a midafternoon news conference. Shock and grief reverberated across Wisconsin as news of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School spread. As police methodically cleared the school, which sits on a 28-acre campus with a preschool and a church, city buses took students to a nearby clinic serving as a reunification point. Some peered out the bus windows, waving to reporters gathered nearby. […] Just before 11 a.m., police responded to a call of an active shooter at the K-12 school at 4901 E. Buckeye Road. Officers found a teen dead, Barnes said. He declined to provide the age and gender of the teen, who was a student at the school, and said a handgun was recovered. The shooting was confined to one space and the victims were part of the same age group, Barnes said. He said he didn't know if the space was a classroom or a hallway. […] Of the eight people who were shot, four people were transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, and three were transported to University of Wisconsin hospitals, according to Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are on the scene. The FBI has also been contacted. On CNN’s live blog, a law enforcement source told them the shooter was female. Now, is there some transgender stuff going on here? We don’t know—that’s a current theory being spread on social media and has not been confirmed by police. The weapon used was a 9mm handgun.

Timeline: Someone from the school called 911 to report that there was an active shooter, Barnes said. Officers responded to the call at 10:57 a.m. local time where they found “multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” he said. Barnes also said the shooting was “confined to one space” in the building. Medics with the police department were training at a facility 3 miles away and responded. Victims: A teacher and a student were killed, Barnes said. Six other people were injured, including two students who are in critical condition, he said. Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon said some of the injured were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital and others were taken to University of Wisconsin hospitals. Suspect: The suspected gunman was found dead in the building when police arrived, according to Barnes. The juvenile was a student at the school, he said, adding that the police department did not fire their weapons. Police declined to provide any other identifying details about the suspected shooter, but one law enforcement source told CNN the person was a female. Police are working to determine a motive and the suspect’s family is cooperating, according to Barnes. The gun: The gun used was a 9 millimeter pistol, according to a law enforcement source. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is currently running a trace on the firearm to try to determine where it came from, an agency spokesperson said. Barnes said Abundant Life Christian School did not have a school resource officer. Response: A reunification process is underway, Barnes said, reiterating that there are currently no other threats to schools in Madison, Wisconsin, or the community. Other schools in the district were put on lockdown, he added. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House said.

Sadly, since the shooter was not male and the weapon wasn’t an AR-15 rifle, this story is likely going to be deep-sixed within days.

UPDATE: Is this the shooter?

Natalie Lynn Rupnow is the 15-year-old female student who carried out the mass shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisc. A teacher and student were killed. Six others were wounded, two with life-threatening injuries.



UPDATE II: We might have parts of the manifesto, but Mia will do a deep-dive into Ms. Rupnow. Stay tuned.