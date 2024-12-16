NBC News Host: What Biden Did Not Longer Makes This Opinion of the DOJ Seem 'Irrational'

NBC News’ Chuck Todd is not happy with Joe Biden. He understands why he did it—but the ramifications will be damaging. The fallout is akin to a nuclear ICBM blast in New York City. Or will it? Time will tell, but now that Donald J. Trump is about to reoccupy the White House, everything he does will be viewed as a minute closer to midnight on the Doomsday Clock.

Todd understood that Joe Biden had to pardon his son as a father (still not a good reason). Yet, he argued that Donald Trump might have as well co-written the language he used in his statement to justify this predictable action. The leaders of both parties agree on one thing: the Department of Justice has been politicized and weaponized. It’s a view that the institution had long loathed to be viewed in any light; even an utterance of impropriety was seen as anathema to its career staffers. Apoliticism used to be the religion at the DOJ.

Chuck Todd lays out why Biden's pardon of Hunter and his statement caused 'real damage' to the Democrat party:

Chuck Todd: "A statement that Joe Biden made in and around the pardon, where he essentially is the exact same rhetoric that Donald Trump uses about the justice system… pic.twitter.com/FOQ4inreR7 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 4, 2024

Now, Todd says that given Biden’s actions, it’s no longer “irrational” to view the DOJ as a politically motivated agency:

Chuck Todd illustrates how Biden pardoning Hunter leads him to believe it is no longer 'irrational' to view the justice system as politically motivated:

Chuck Todd: "Look, it's a it's a huge gift. This presidential act is now a permission slip to Donald Trump.

To me, that should… pic.twitter.com/wxda6Rfc7T — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 16, 2024

Barack Obama and Eric Holder were the two cancers who killed the building by spying on former Fox News reporter James Rosen and taking the phone numbers of Associated Press reporters. Obama also reportedly sicced the IRS on conservative non-profits. It's funny since the DOJ and the IRS are involved in the Hunter Biden debacle as well. There is no room for any argument for any pardon Trump may hand down now. If there are, it’ll be laughed out of the room; thanks for Joe. For the anti-Trump clowns, who thought Joe was better, different, and more attuned to the norms, I can only roll on the ground laughing myself sick. You idiots.

That’s the danger of being self-righteous in politics and taking the moral high ground. There is none in this den of snakes.