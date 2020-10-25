WATCH: Kamala's Embarrassing Attempt to Deny Her Extreme Senate Record

Kamala Harris is the most liberal member of the United States Senate, according to the nonpartisan GovTrack and anyone else familiar with the left-coast liberal's voting record. And that's a Senate with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in it. So the only thing Harris could do when confronted by 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell on her far-left voting record was to pretend like Mike Pence made the whole thing up, smile and laugh nervously.

"You're considered the most liberal United States senator," O'Donnell told the California extremist.

"I, somebody, said that, and actually it was Mike Pence on the debate stage," Harris responded as she burst into nervous laughter.

Democrats bank on their media allies helping them cover up their lies (like Joe Biden's lie that he never discussed his son's overseas business activities, for example). So it's always great when an interviewer actually does their job and calls a Democrat out when they're clearly lying.

"Well, actually, the non-partisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator," O'Donnell told a shell-shocked Harris. "You supported the Green New Deal. You supported Medicare for All. You supported legalizing marijuana. Joe Biden doesn't support those things, so are you gonna bring the policies, those progressive policies that you supported as senator into a Biden administration?"

Harris is already calling a Biden presidency a "Harris administration." It's a complete joke that Biden is anything but a Trojan horse candidate for the far-left. Joe has already adopted the far left's positions, promising to pass amnesty and eliminate the oil industry.

"What I will do and I promise you this, and this is what Joe wants me to do -- this was part of our deal -- I will always share with him my lived experience as it relates to any issue that we confront," Harris prattled. "And I promised Joe that I will give him that perspective and always be honest with him."

So her non-answer tells us that Harris will indeed be taking her extreme policies into the White House if elected president, I mean vice president.

For another laugh, check out Kamala's hot mic moment where the California liberal forgot what part of "fly over" country she was in during a campaign stop in Ohio. These Democrats are such frauds.