Sorry, Joe, You Can't Say This About the WI Christian School Shooting

I will give the president this much: He can’t stay quiet about this story, being that he’s a Democrat, but Joe also placed himself in a position where he and his party can no longer comment on gun violence forever. There was a horrific shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, today. Two people are dead, with another six wounded. The shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It’s not right, but this story isn’t going to last a week.

Advertisement

The suspect wasn’t a white male, and the firearm used in this crime was a 9mm handgun. It wasn’t an AR-15, and female shooters don’t carry the hysterics and weaponization magnetization the liberal media needs to make the attacks on Trump and the GOP resonate. It’ll be forgotten soon. Yet, Biden has this to say [emphasis mine]:

Today, families in Madison, Wisconsin, are grieving the loss of those who were killed and wounded at Abundant Life Christian School. It’s shocking and unconscionable. We need Congress to act. Now. From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don’t receive attention – it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal. Every child deserves to feel safe in their class room. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write – not having to learn how to duck and cover. Jill and I are praying for all the victims today, including the teacher and teenage student who were killed and those who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who quickly arrived on the scene, and the FBI is supporting local law enforcement efforts. At my direction, my team has reached out to local officials to offer further support as needed. My administration has taken aggressive action to combat the gun violence epidemic. We passed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, I have taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President in history, and I created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. But more is needed. Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws: Universal background checks. A national red flag law. A ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. We can never accept senseless violence that traumatizes children, their families, and tears entire communities apart.

Sir, you pardoned your son for committing federal gun crimes. It seems liberal America is rather supportive, even gleeful, to gun down people they don’t like who happen to be healthcare CEOs at present. It’s another chapter in the long history of liberals having no principles or moral core.

HE LITERALLY JUST PARDONED HIS SON FOR GUN CRIMES! https://t.co/IpGvieaSAI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 16, 2024

Biden has to say something, but it must be painful knowing the rank hypocrisy of it all, not that he realizes it since his mental faculties are fried.