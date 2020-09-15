Joe Biden

Kamala Harris Accidentally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 7:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

If Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were to win the 2020 election, everyone knows he would be commander in chief in name only. Kamala Harris and progressives in the Democratic Party would be running the show until she’s officially running the show, and on Monday, she appeared to accidentally admit that.

Speaking in Arizona during a virtual roundtable with business owners about the Build Back Better initiative, the California senator said, “A Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States.”

“As part of our Build Back Better agenda, we will need to make sure you have a president in the White House who actually sees you, who understands your needs, who understands the dignity of your work, and who has your back,” Harris said, according to the Arizona Republic. “A Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States..."

While she did go on to correct herself to say, "The Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners," that didn’t stop many from joking that it was a Freudian slip.

