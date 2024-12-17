A Journalist Got a Recording of a White House Meeting About the Mysterious Drones

The drones aren’t going away. Since it’s gone viral, some videos have been debunked. For sure, there are a lot of sightings that are not of the unidentified drones. Some photos and video footage clearly show helicopters and airplanes, but there have been thousands of sightings, and not all are civilian aircraft. We don’t know what’s happening because the Biden administration would instead not do anything—their favorite default position.

Drones are reportedly being spotted in the dozens coming off the Jersey shore. It’s no longer New Jersey now; an Ohio US Air Force base was shut down due to unidentified drone activity overhead. One NewsNation reporter went from skeptic to believer after witnessing an incredible drone encounter on the Jersey shore. Journalist Michael Shellenberger poked holes right through the White House’s narratives, from claiming that no drones were over military bases to the number of reports filed—it’s all a lie.

This administration first claimed that no such activity was above American bases—that’s a lie. It’s been reported for months. Second, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby claimed that they’ve reviewed over 5,000 reports over the last few days and determined that there’s no there-there here. This administration, known for its gross incompetence, interviewed over 5,000 people and took detailed reports, which led them to dismiss this story. Shellenberger doesn’t buy it either. He also said he obtained a conference call between the White House and mayors, who were livid over this situation—one said two vehicle-sized drones hovered and hummed over his house (via Fox News):

NEW: Michael Shellenberger has obtained a recording of the White House’s drone briefing for New Jersey mayors which included the FBI, DHS and FAA.



“The mayors are livid. One of them got up there and said, ‘I had two automobile-sized drones hovering over my house.’” pic.twitter.com/N4NHk0wHcX — UAP James (@UAPJames) December 17, 2024

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said the White House’s assessment, in coordination with the FBI and state and local officials, is that the mysterious drones flying over the country are in fact "legal" and "lawful." Kirby told Fox News anchor Bret Baier Monday on "Special Report" they’ve examined roughly 5,000 sightings and to date, their analysis is "lawful, legal, commercial hobbyist and even law enforcement aircraft activity," is responsible for the sightings. "Some of it's manned, some of it's unmanned. We absolutely acknowledge that a lot of these are probably drones, but they're flying legally. And it is legal to fly drones in non-restricted airspace as long as you're registered with the [Federal Aviation Administration] FAA and there's thousands and thousands of these kinds of flights every single day," he added.

Someone is lying, and it’s the Biden administration.

These people couldn’t clean up a trainwreck in Ohio, but they did a crackerjack job on drone reports and created and filed over 5,000 of them. The lies flow like wine right now.

When can the other guy get in there—a real president named Donald J. Trump?