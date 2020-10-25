Joe's Office Allegedly Worked with Hunter to Secure Presidential Appointments for Business Partner, Family Members

Hunter Biden's emails reveal that Hunter Biden allegedly worked with his father to secure presidential appointments in the Obama administration for his business partner and other family members.

The National Pulse reports that Hunter Biden's emails show Hunter worked with his father's chief of staff to secure presidential appointments for Eric Schwerin, Hunter's business partner in a Chinese Communist Party-linked firm. The same Schwerin also frantically emailed Hunter Biden for help taking down a photograph of Joe Biden that ended up on Burisma's website.

After news broke that Eric Schwerin had been appointed to the President's Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, Hunter's cousin asked Hunter if this was "our Eric" and for additional help in securing similar appointments for herself and her mother.

(Via The National Pulse)

Hunter Biden then pledged to consult with Joe Biden’s Chief of Staff Steve Richetti about a potential appointment for his family members. Roughly one year later, Valerie Owens was nominated by the Obama-Biden administration to be an Alternate Representative of the United States to the 71st Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations. The news flies in the face of the idea that Hunter Biden remained separate and apart from his father’s work as Vice President – a claim often made by Joe Biden and his campaign. Owens is the niece of Joe Biden, who, after a brief stint in the Obama White House joined Coca-Cola as a multi-million dollar lobbyist and government relations specialist. Schwerin – who Missy refers to as “our Eric” – has deep business ties to the Biden family, as a Partner at Hunter’s lobbying firm Oldaker, Biden & Belair and a Founding Partner and Managing Director at Rosemont Seneca Partners. Schwerin later became President of Rosemont Seneca – the notorious company founded by Hunter which partnered with Chinese state-owned banks on a $1.5 billion investment fund and a host of other million-dollar deals with Chinese Communist Party-linked companies. ... Hunter responded two days later, revealing that Eric “asked” for an appointment “the day after the election in 2008,” a request that evidently materialized. Hunter also promises to “go through the list with Steve and see what makes sense,” appearing to reference Steve Richetti, Biden’s Chief of Staff and current campaign Senior Advisor, to find a potential position for Valerie Biden Owens.

Biden's former business partner turned whistleblower, Tony Bobulinski, has also turned over text messages showing that Joe Biden met with Hunter's business associates regarding Chinese legal documents. A few days after that meeting, Hunter Biden sent an email outlining a payment scheme, including "10 held by H[unter] for the big guy."

Bobulinksi recently held a press conference announcing that he was cooperating with Senate Republicans and plans to meet with the FBI to turn over devices containing evidence he says proves Joe Biden was involved in his son's business activities.

"I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden," Bobulinski told the press.

Text messages provided by Bobulinski also show how Hunter allegedly used a shell company to avoid registering as a foreign agent.

The New York Post also reported a smoking gun email showing Hunter Biden introduced his Ukrainian business associates to his father.

Joe Biden worked with his son to sell foreigners access to the White House for millions of dollars. Joe Biden is a corrupt politician who has spent his long career in the D.C. swamp enriching his cronies and protecting their shady activities. Biden needs to be president to try and keep the investigations from moving forward.