Cotton Warns of Massive Surge of Illegal Aliens If Biden and Amnesty Win in November

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is forecasting a massive surge in illegal aliens if Joe Biden wins in November. And instead of keeping them in cages this time, Joe Biden is promising amnesty and other handouts to migrants.

In an interview on SiriusXM's Breitbart News Daily, Cotton told host Alex Marlow that Biden's comments during Thursday night's presidential debate show just how radical Biden and the Democrat Party have become on the issue of immigration. 

"If Joe Biden wins, there's going to be a massive surge of illegal aliens at our southern border," Cotton warned. "They got six months to get in ... until Joe Biden passes a massive amnesty, and Joe Biden will be responsible for every bit of that Biden surge at our border."

The senator also warned of Biden's plans to bring in millions of foreign workers to take American jobs at a time when many Americans are facing unemployment and economic loss due to the Wuhan coronavirus lockdowns. 

"This is now the party of open borders, mass migration, and blanket amnesty," said Cotton. "Joe Biden said he’s going to send, in his first hundred days, a pathway-to-citizenship bill."

Joe Should Have Stayed In His Basement
Kurt Schlichter

Cotton also pushed back against Biden's notion that we owe something to illegal aliens. 

"We do not owe anything to these illegal aliens," Cotton said. "They should be grateful that they've been tolerated in this country all these years. ... We owe a duty to American citizens to help them get back on their feet and get back to work." 

Joe Biden's America Last policies will put China before the United States and illegal aliens before American workers. 

Most Popular