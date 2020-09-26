Senate

WATCH: Biden Is Ron Burgundy, Will Read Anything on a Teleprompter

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 4:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: Biden Is Ron Burgundy, Will Read Anything on a Teleprompter

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Like Anchorman's Ron Burgundy, Joe Biden will apparently read anything that's on the teleprompter, which doesn't bode well for the 77-year-old feeble candidate who relies on teleprompters for just about everything these days. On Saturday, during another scripted appearance, the career politician claimed he served in the U.S. Senate for 180 years. But it's a good thing Biden wasn't in the Senate that long because he'd probably have some pro-slavery votes to explain away, what with being a Democrat and all.

And Democrats think we need fact-checkers at the debates for President Trump? We need them alright, but only to correct the astronomical numbers Biden keeps tossing around. 

During a Democratic presidential debate in February, Biden claimed 150 million Americans, about half of the U.S. population, died from "gun violence" since 2007. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 30,000 people die from firearms in the U.S. every year, and about two-thirds of those deaths are suicides.

A week ago, the day after Biden called a lid at 8:30 a.m. and took the whole day off, the well-rested candidate stumbled out of his basement to claim that "200 million people will die probably by the time" he finished talking.

And earlier this month, Biden said during a speech that 6,114 members of the U.S. military have died from COVID-19. The actual number: seven. 

Video surfaced yesterday of Biden calling our men and women serving in uniform "stupid bastards." Take that fake news story from The Atlantic. 

This must be why Kamala Harris refers to a potential Joe Biden presidency as the "Harris administration together with Joe Biden as president of the United States."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

WATCH: President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Pick
Townhall.com Staff

One Major Editorial Board Admitted the Real Reason They Don't Want Barrett on SCOTUS
Beth Baumann

Dem Impeachment Witness on Amy Coney Barrett: 'This Combination of Smart and Nice Will be Scary for Liberals'
Bronson Stocking
Now Democrats are Questioning the 'Circumstances' Around Amy Coney Barrett's Adoptions
Cortney O'Brien
Yep, It Seems Dianne Feinstein's Religious Litmus Test for Barrett Is Coming Back to Bite Her
Cortney O'Brien
White House Advisor Ja'Ron Smith Brings the House Down in Atlanta
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular