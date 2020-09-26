WATCH: Biden Is Ron Burgundy, Will Read Anything on a Teleprompter

Like Anchorman's Ron Burgundy, Joe Biden will apparently read anything that's on the teleprompter, which doesn't bode well for the 77-year-old feeble candidate who relies on teleprompters for just about everything these days. On Saturday, during another scripted appearance, the career politician claimed he served in the U.S. Senate for 180 years. But it's a good thing Biden wasn't in the Senate that long because he'd probably have some pro-slavery votes to explain away, what with being a Democrat and all.

And Democrats think we need fact-checkers at the debates for President Trump? We need them alright, but only to correct the astronomical numbers Biden keeps tossing around.

During a Democratic presidential debate in February, Biden claimed 150 million Americans, about half of the U.S. population, died from "gun violence" since 2007. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 30,000 people die from firearms in the U.S. every year, and about two-thirds of those deaths are suicides.

A week ago, the day after Biden called a lid at 8:30 a.m. and took the whole day off, the well-rested candidate stumbled out of his basement to claim that "200 million people will die probably by the time" he finished talking.

And earlier this month, Biden said during a speech that 6,114 members of the U.S. military have died from COVID-19. The actual number: seven.

Video surfaced yesterday of Biden calling our men and women serving in uniform "stupid bastards." Take that fake news story from The Atlantic.

This must be why Kamala Harris refers to a potential Joe Biden presidency as the "Harris administration together with Joe Biden as president of the United States."