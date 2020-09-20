Lies

Bronson Stocking
Posted: Sep 20, 2020 3:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A day after the Biden campaign announced a lid at 8:30 a.m. and took the whole day off, a well-rested Biden stumbled out of his basement to say something that should truly sound the alarm over the state of Biden's mental faculties, in case it wasn't loud enough before. 

"It's estimated that 200 million people will die probably by the time I finish this talk," claimed the 77-year-old career politician. 

What?

I understand the Democrats want to blame the global pandemic that started in China on President Trump, but how exactly are 200 million people going to die, more than half of all Americans, within the few minutes that Biden concluded his speech? Did the Biden team get the candidate's medication right this morning? 

The candidate did not sound or look too well when he began his remarks at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia. 

It's not the first time Biden has tossed around astronomically inflated numbers. Just earlier this month, Biden said during a speech that 6,114 members of the US military have died from COVID-19. The actual number: Seven. 

During a Democratic presidential debate in February, Biden claimed that 150 million Americans, about half of the US population, died from "gun violence" since 2007. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 30,000 people die from firearms in the US every year; about two-thirds of those deaths are suicides. 

And Biden thinks President Trump needs fact-checking during the upcoming debates?

A poll conducted in June found more than half of likely voters believe Biden is in the early stages of dementia. While Biden has been known for gaffes throughout his very long career, the candidate's bewildering statements, moments of confusion, and lost trains of thought have noticeably increased under the pressure of a Democratic primary and, now, a general election. While Biden's basement strategy has helped minimize the number of "senior moments," it doesn't instill confidence in the candidate's ability to run the country for the next four years.  

This is why Kamala calls it "a Harris administration together with Joe Biden as president of the United States."

