'The View's' Joy Behar's Comments on Organ Transplants Were Totally Unspooled

"The View’s" Joy Behar never ceases to amaze regarding how crazy she and her co-hosts have become since the 2024 election. They were also kooky during the Biden years. Every year, the show becomes more unhinged to the point where you must wonder if it’s satire because no one thinks like they do. It’s become the biggest crutch and cope program for liberal women who remain in a perpetual state of misery.

Now, Behar is starting to infuriate the organ donor community, which you must try and do because it’s so off-base regarding politics, but she somehow found a way. The co-host said that organ transplants must be determined based on political affiliation. She said that she could be friends with a Trump supporter but if they need a kidney, they can go screw themselves, essentially:

JOY BEHAR: I can be friends with a Trump supporter. But I wouldn't give them a kidney. It's about morality, ethics, cruelty, discrimination. Those are personal human values.pic.twitter.com/6qWeq5F4W6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2025

The largest kidney patient group in the country, the American Association of Kidney Patients, was not amused:

The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), the oldest and largest kidney patient group in the United States, today called upon Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Corporation, to immediately hold accountable Disney-owned ABC network talent Joy Behar, co-host of The View, for her incredibly callous remarks made on March 6, 2025, regarding living organ donation and her abject lack of empathy toward the 600,000 Americans living on dialysis and the nearly 100,000 Americans awaiting a life-saving kidney transplant. The View is rated among the most watched talk shows on daytime television, with an audience reaching in the millions. For decades, March has been celebrated as National Kidney Month and April has been celebrated as National Donate Life Month. Nearly 40 million Americans suffer from kidney disease, and the kidney stakeholder community uses March and April to drive public awareness of the unmet need for earlier kidney disease detection and greater living kidney donation. People living with kidney failure on dialysis have a mortality rate of over 50 percent within the first five years of treatment. As reported by TV Insider, Behar made her callous remarks of making kidney donation contingent upon the political beliefs of the recipient during a segment of The View aired on March 6, 2025… […] “We call upon Walt Disney Corporation Chief Executive Officer Robert A. Iger to immediately hold Joy Behar publicly accountable and demand that she publicly apologize for her attempt to create a permission structure to deny a life-saving kidney donation to another human being based solely on political beliefs and her twisted justification that the denial is moral or ethical. In fact, her comments were morally repugnant, unethical, and an insult to the underlying sensibilities of every organ donor, donor family, kidney patient, and person of goodwill. Every day in America, hundreds of thousands of families and friends witness the devastating health and financial impacts of kidney disease and kidney failure as loved ones struggle, and prematurely die, on dialysis while awaiting a life-saving organ transplant. And, every day across America, thoughtful people who truly value life and ethics make the courageous and selfless decision to donate a kidney to save another human being with zero regard to the recipient’s political beliefs. During National Kidney Month and National Donate Life Month, kidney patients and allied medical professionals work tirelessly to educate Americans on the dangers of kidney disease and why more living organ donations are needed to close the accelerating gap between the number of kidneys currently available and the number of individuals awaiting a life-saving transplant. All public figures, especially those in the entertainment industry with daily viewership in the millions, have the opportunity to appeal to America’s better angels and encourage people to do something meaningful and larger than themselves. The Walt Disney Corporation states their mission is to entertain, inform, and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, reflecting the iconic brands, creative minds, and innovative technologies that make Disney the world’s premier entertainment company. Mr. Iger, as the CEO of Disney and the parent company of ABC and the ABC subsidiary that produces The View, should exercise swift leadership and tell Ms. Baher she has failed to meet the Disney corporate mission. Further, Mr. Iger should direct Ms. Baher to use The View to right the wrong she created by encouraging Americans to consider becoming a living organ donor and help save innocent lives impacted by kidney disease. In the view of AAKP, this would be a powerful story of reflection, redemption, and inspiration that is more consistent with the mission of the Walt Disney Corporation and the high standard of excellence other Disney talent achieve.”

Joy needs to get a grip—also, what a horrible human being. Just say you don’t want to be friends, Joy.