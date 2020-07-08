WATCH: Biden Can't Read Teleprompter, Forgets His Own Proposal

Even in perfect conditions with teleprompters to read from, Joe Biden still forgets what he's talking about. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is barely there.

Appearing virtually at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' 2020 Virtual Political Conference on Wednesday, Biden appeared to be reading from a teleprompter when he repeatedly lost his train of thought.

"Lonnie knows I believe this every fiber of, we're posed," Biden began confidently enough before he seemingly lost his place with the teleprompter.

Biden then switched to platitudes about making "it happen" and illuminating "the path forward."

"What I propose is, is, it can be done. I think we're in a position to really make it happen. And my team and your team are already working closely together to light up the path forward here," Biden said.

Biden's overworked staff must have queued the teleprompter back up because Biden appears to return to it, only to lose his train of thought once again.

"Critical laws like the PRO Act to strengthen collective bargaining, on politics like prevailing and," Biden continued, as he held up his hand in a futile effort to follow along. It was no use.

"Look," a defeated Biden said as he gives up on the teleprompter. "I guess, I'm, I'm, I'm taking too much time, but you know ..."

A recent poll found that over half of likely voters believe Joe Biden has dementia. But polls also show Biden leading President Trump, so many believe the Democrats are using Biden as a Trojan horse for the radical left who will really be running the show should Biden win in November.

It's clear someone is going to have to run the show because he sure can't.



