It Looks Like Biden Is Listening to Those Who Don't Want Him to Debate Trump

Building on the groundwork laid by liberals like Nancy Pelosi and the New York Times' Thomas Friedman – who implored Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to skip the upcoming presidential debates with President Trump, unless Trump agrees to be real-time fact-checked by a media that hates him – Joe Biden called for live fact-checkers on Wednesday.

"I’ve begun to prepare by going over what the president has said, and the multiple lies he’s told," Biden said during a rare news conference when the candidate was asked whether there was anything that would dissuade Biden from participating in the debates and how the candidate's debate night preparation was coming along.

"What I’d love to have is a crawler at the bottom of the screen, a fact-checker as we speak," Biden continued. "If we really wanted to do something, I think that would make a great, great debate if everything both of us said was instantly fact-checked by an agreed-to group of people out there that we move forward, but that probably wouldn't get very far in the debate."

Biden did say that he was looking forward to debating the president, but Biden's call for "fact-checkers" shows that Biden is certainly listening to the voices of those on the Left who only see disaster for Biden in the upcoming debates.

Someone on the Biden campaign – if they're not too busy bailing out violent rioters – should inform Biden that part of a debater's job is to fact-check and argue with their opponent. But the Left knows Biden's mind is gone and can't hold a candle against President Trump's, so Democrats are clamoring for the debates to instead be between President Trump and the liberal media. The Left wants Biden to just stand there, remember where he is, not grope anyone, and keep from confusing his wife for his sister again, which is no small order for the 77-year-old candidate.