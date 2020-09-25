WATCH: Biden Calls US Troops 'Stupid Bast****'

WARNING: Strong Language

If the media thought the fake news about Trump calling fallen World War One soldiers "suckers" and "losers" was breaking news, there's no excuse for them to ignore this resurfaced video of Biden calling our men and women in uniform "stupid bast****."

The video was reportedly taken on March 7, 2016, during Biden's visit to Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates.

The best part: the clip begins with Biden proclaiming that he has "incredibly good judgement."

Joe Biden to our troops: “Clap for that, you stupid bastards” pic.twitter.com/9sqYPhkh3S — Jewish Deplorable ???? (@TrumpJew) September 25, 2020

Biden didn't really say that, did he? No politician would be stupid enough to alienate the military vote by calling them "stupid bast****," would they?

Here we see Biden in his own words calling servicemembers "stupid bast****," unlike the anonymously sourced and widely debunked story in The Atlantic that claimed President Trump referred to fallen US soldiers in World War One as "suckers" and "losers." Other people with the president that day and willing to go on the record said the Atlantic story wasn't true, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton who recently wrote a book attacking Trump.

Biden is known for making bizarre statements. In February, the candidate accused a voter of being a "lying dog-faced pony soldier." According to Biden, the candidate's brother likes to use quotes from John Wayne movies and sometimes they rub off on him.

Quick, Did John Wayne ever call our troops "stupid bast****"?