Here's the 10-Minute Video That Obliterates the Liberal Media's Protection of Joe Biden

We know about the liberal media cover-up regarding Joe Biden’s mental health. It wasn’t a mid-way through his term crisis either. On day one, his staff noticed he was losing his marbles and did whatever they could to hide this from the public. Toward the end, it was clear to voters that Biden had retreated into the bunker, the beach, or anywhere that would limit access to the White House Press Corps. Many reporters knew of his condition and said nothing out of fear of helping the Republicans or losing access.

Here's the quintessential video that obliterates the protection the establishment press afforded the former president, sticking to the script despite Joe being a mumbling, confused mess before the nation. The top talking point was “fiery,” repeated so often that it could be a drinking game. Kudos to Matt Orfela who clipped this work of art, exposing the Democrat-media complex:

The “fiery” state of the union pic.twitter.com/coaP6As2HA — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) March 6, 2025

Yes, Biden was “fiery” but not in the way liberals wanted, especially when he imploded during the June debate with Donald Trump on CNN. That debacle was an election-killing event.

It’s funny since the media honestly thought Biden’s last State of the Union address would be the point where he’d turn the corner, the age issues would fade, and confidence renewed in his ability to lead the country—all of which got vaporized in six months. Biden was never meant to be president. In the end, that was the genuine buyer’s remorse, as time and again he and his staff proved to be beyond incompetent and almost psychopathic in their desire to destroy the country.