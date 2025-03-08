Fired FBI Official Who Told Staff to 'Dig in' Against the Trump Administration...
A Major Dem Fundraising Operation Is in Total Disarray
Raise Your Hand If You Saw This Attack on Elon Musk Coming
What Killed Gene Hackman and His Wife Has Finally Been Revealed
'The View's' Joy Behar's Comments on Organ Transplants Were Totally Unspooled
Stagnant Quo
Trump’s Historic Crypto Summit: Trump Converts Become Key Bitcoin Reserve Supporters
College Grade Inflation Undermines Workforce Competitiveness
Erasing Medical Debt Won’t Fix the Problem — Competition Will
Reclaiming America’s Charitable Spirit: Letting the People Lead Our Philanthropy
School Choice Is Not a Statist Solution
Restore the ‘Peace Dividend’
Halfway to 100 Days: President Trump Is Golden on Energy
I Competed at Miss Georgia USA Last Year. Trans Competition Erases Women.
Tipsheet

Here's the 10-Minute Video That Obliterates the Liberal Media's Protection of Joe Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 08, 2025 6:30 AM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

We know about the liberal media cover-up regarding Joe Biden’s mental health. It wasn’t a mid-way through his term crisis either. On day one, his staff noticed he was losing his marbles and did whatever they could to hide this from the public. Toward the end, it was clear to voters that Biden had retreated into the bunker, the beach, or anywhere that would limit access to the White House Press Corps. Many reporters knew of his condition and said nothing out of fear of helping the Republicans or losing access.

Advertisement

Here's the quintessential video that obliterates the protection the establishment press afforded the former president, sticking to the script despite Joe being a mumbling, confused mess before the nation. The top talking point was “fiery,” repeated so often that it could be a drinking game. Kudos to Matt Orfela who clipped this work of art, exposing the Democrat-media complex:

Yes, Biden was “fiery” but not in the way liberals wanted, especially when he imploded during the June debate with Donald Trump on CNN. That debacle was an election-killing event. 

It’s funny since the media honestly thought Biden’s last State of the Union address would be the point where he’d turn the corner, the age issues would fade, and confidence renewed in his ability to lead the country—all of which got vaporized in six months. Biden was never meant to be president. In the end, that was the genuine buyer’s remorse, as time and again he and his staff proved to be beyond incompetent and almost psychopathic in their desire to destroy the country.

Recommended

Fired FBI Official Who Told Staff to 'Dig in' Against the Trump Administration Got an Absurd Sendoff Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fired FBI Official Who Told Staff to 'Dig in' Against the Trump Administration Got an Absurd Sendoff Matt Vespa
Raise Your Hand If You Saw This Attack on Elon Musk Coming Matt Vespa
Kash Patel’s FBI Shocks Nation With Treason Arrests Just Two Weeks Into His Role Sarah Arnold
A Major Dem Fundraising Operation Is in Total Disarray Matt Vespa
Top House Dem Probably Said the Dumbest Thing Regarding Trans Athletes and Women’s Sports Matt Vespa
What Killed Gene Hackman and His Wife Has Finally Been Revealed Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fired FBI Official Who Told Staff to 'Dig in' Against the Trump Administration Got an Absurd Sendoff Matt Vespa
Advertisement