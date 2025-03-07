VIP
Welcome to the Biden Hangover
The Details About Today's Job Report Are Pretty Important
Cringe Leftists at Home and Abroad Can't Handle All Our Winning
MMA Fighter Tries Breaking Into a Home. Armed Resident Makes Him Regret It.
LOL: The Left Thinks This Will Force Companies to Restart Their DEI Programs
Here's Why 'Goldie's Act' Is a Horrible Idea
Associated Press Claims Trump Is Erasing Women, Minorities From Military History. Here's t...
Here's When Kamala Harris Aims to Make a Decision on the Future of...
This Democrat Mayor Changed His Tune on Border Security
Trump Administration Cancels Grants at Columbia After Recent Pro-Hamas Takeovers of Sister...
The Trump Organization Is Suing Capitol One
A New Gallup Poll Shows More Troubling Trends on Support for Israel
Cruz Introduces Bill to Ensure No Admin Uses Federal Funds to Force Employees...
Don't Believe Gavin Newsom's Alleged 'Change of Heart' on Women's Sports
Top House Dem Probably Said the Dumbest Thing Regarding Trans Athletes and Women’s Sports

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 07, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has become the male version of Kamala Harris. He may not serve up word salads or come off as mentally challenged like his counterpart from California, but my word—the stuff that comes out of his mouth is weapons-grade idiocy. It’s been a rough go for the New York liberal and leader of House Democrats: his party went off the rails during President Trump’s address to Congress, they still don’t have a message, and now this nonsense from Jeffries who tried to explain his party’s lockstep opposition regarding protecting women’s sports. 

You see the ‘woke’ mob has forced Democrats into this silly and indefensible position of allowing biological males to compete, thereby endorsing cheating and rejecting science. There are only two genders. Any other opinion is based on academic insanity and science fiction. But this answer from Jeffries is a trainwreck (via Fox News): 

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., repeated the unsubstantiated argument that the Defending Women and Girls in Sports Act would have "unleashed" sexual predators on girls in the U.S. 

Jeffries first made this argument the day the House voted on the bill Jan. 14, joining other prominent Democratic representatives, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. The argument prompted harsh backlash among some registered Democratic voters and was not repeated leading up to the Senate's vote of the bill Monday. 

But Jeffries raised the argument again when asked about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent comments about transgender athletes in girls sports being "unfair." 

"I haven't seen [Newsom's] comments. What Democrats opposed was unleashing sexual predators on girls throughout the United States of America," Jeffries told reporters Thursday. 

LOL: The Left Thinks This Will Force Companies to Restart Their DEI Programs Jeff Charles
What. You opposed this bill because sex predators would be unleashed like the Golden Horde. The answer made no sense, adding to the feeling that the Democratic Party is leaderless, rudderless, and totally detached.

