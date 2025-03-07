Top House Dem Probably Said the Dumbest Thing Regarding Trans Athletes and Women’s Sports

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has become the male version of Kamala Harris. He may not serve up word salads or come off as mentally challenged like his counterpart from California, but my word—the stuff that comes out of his mouth is weapons-grade idiocy. It’s been a rough go for the New York liberal and leader of House Democrats: his party went off the rails during President Trump’s address to Congress, they still don’t have a message, and now this nonsense from Jeffries who tried to explain his party’s lockstep opposition regarding protecting women’s sports.

I need someone fluent in retard to diagram this headline for me. https://t.co/OMsLcJQVFq — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 7, 2025

You see the ‘woke’ mob has forced Democrats into this silly and indefensible position of allowing biological males to compete, thereby endorsing cheating and rejecting science. There are only two genders. Any other opinion is based on academic insanity and science fiction. But this answer from Jeffries is a trainwreck (via Fox News):

REPORTER: “Gavin Newsom said Democrats were in the wrong by allowing men to play women’s sports. What’s your response?”



JEFFRIES: “What Democrats opposed was unleashing sexual predators on girls throughout the United States of America.”



wut?pic.twitter.com/S619tPJvx5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2025

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., repeated the unsubstantiated argument that the Defending Women and Girls in Sports Act would have "unleashed" sexual predators on girls in the U.S. Jeffries first made this argument the day the House voted on the bill Jan. 14, joining other prominent Democratic representatives, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. The argument prompted harsh backlash among some registered Democratic voters and was not repeated leading up to the Senate's vote of the bill Monday. But Jeffries raised the argument again when asked about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent comments about transgender athletes in girls sports being "unfair." "I haven't seen [Newsom's] comments. What Democrats opposed was unleashing sexual predators on girls throughout the United States of America," Jeffries told reporters Thursday.

What. You opposed this bill because sex predators would be unleashed like the Golden Horde. The answer made no sense, adding to the feeling that the Democratic Party is leaderless, rudderless, and totally detached.