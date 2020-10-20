The FBI Learned Quite a Bit Now That Hunter Biden's Alleged Laptop Is In Their Possession

Ever since the New York Post broke their initial story about Hunter Biden's alleged laptop containing emails that detailed his corrupt international business dealings – including in Ukraine and China – one of the Democrat's and the media's main talking points has been that this is part of a Russia disinformation campaign. They have pushed the theory that this couldn't be Hunter Biden's computer, that this is another Kremlin attack on American elections, and former Vice President Joe Biden in particular.

Over the weekend, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) ran with the idea that this story is another "smear campaign" used to take Joe Biden's candidacy.

"The Kremlin has an obvious interest in denigrating Joe Biden. They want Donald Trump to win. They recognize he's a weak president," Schiff said during an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "He's been unruly, unwilling to stand up to Putin and other autocrats. He has diminished NATO. He's criticized and weakened our alliances with our transatlantic partners. He's been the gift that doesn't stop giving for the Kremlin."

The FBI and Department of Justice on Tuesday confirmed that the laptop does belong to Hunter Biden. The two intelligence agencies agree with Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, who said this is not a Kremlin disinformation campaign, Fox News reported.

“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe [this is a Russia disinformation campaign] because there is no intelligence that supports that," Ratcliffe said earlier on Tuesday. "And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress.”

The confirmation comes as tidbits of the hard drive's contents are being made public. Emails show that Hunter Biden allegedly sold access to his father, the then-vice president. Burisma Holdings, the corrupt Ukrainian natural energy company, paid Hunter $50,000 a month so they had access to his father. Down the road, the former veep helped keep the company out of legal trouble by getting the prosecutor who was investigating the company fired. He did that by threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine if the prosecutor was kept in his position. He was ultimately canned.

In China, Hunter allegedly worked up a scheme that was mutually beneficial. In addition to receiving a payment for access, 10 percent was to go to the "Big Guy," which has been confirmed to be Joe Biden.

Throughout this entire ordeal, no one from the Biden campaign has confirmed or denied whether or not the laptop was Hunter's. No one from the campaign has said whether or not the emails are legitimate. They have simply remained quiet on the issue. The only exception was when a Biden surrogate failed to spin the story and when Biden himself lashed out at a reporter for asking about the allegations.