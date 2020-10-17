WATCH: Biden Attacks a Reporter for Asking About the NY Post Story

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday attacked CBS reporter Bo Erickson for asking about the New York Post story about the Bidens' shady business dealings in Ukraine and China.

"What is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?" Erickson asked before Biden boarded an airplane.

“I know you’d ask it. I have no response. It’s another smear campaign. Right up your alley. Those are the questions you always ask," Biden lashed out.

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir?



He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

This isn't the first time that Biden has taken issue with Erickson asking a valid question. This time last year Erickson asked about Biden's stance on super PACs since one had been established to support his candidacy.

"You're a pain in the neck, but go ahead," Biden said to the reporter. "You scream a lot."

"You keep saying that your opinion on super PACs is unchanged but there is now a super PAC set up to support you. Will you be discouraging your supporters from donating to to the super PAC?" Erickson asked.

"No. Look, what's happened is, Donald Trump has come forward and is getting special interest money to go out and tell lies about me that you're reporting – you are reporting," Biden explained, pointing to Erickson specifically. "That everybody else knows is simply untrue."

.@JoeBiden calls me a “pain in the neck” & says I “scream a lot.” After I asked about super PAC supporting him and whether he’d discourage his supporters from contributing to it? He said “no.” He then told @BernieSanders & critics to “watch” for his grassroots support. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/Jkb3zqJT3Q — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 31, 2019

The American people deserve to know just how deep Hunter Biden's ties to foreign companies and nations go, especially when he was making hefty amounts of money selling meetings to his father, who was vice president at the time. To make matters even worse, Biden oversaw foreign relations in Ukraine at the time, meaning meetings with him were highly regarded. That's not only a case of corruption but a national security concern as well.

Biden's upset because Bo Erickson had enough gumption to ask about the elephant in the room while so many other reporters turn a blind eye. If President Trump and one of his kids were accused of doing what the former vice president and his son did, reporters would be asking about that nonstop.