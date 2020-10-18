Schiff: The Kremlin Pushed This 'Smear Campaign' Against Joe Biden

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is back pushing his narrative that Russia is somehow involved in our elections. This time Schiff's focus is on the New York Post's articles surrounding Hunter Biden's alleged emails. Even though the emails show Hunter sold access to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, Schiff believes this is another "smear campaign" that Russia is pushing.

"Does it surprise you that the information Rudy Giuliani is peddling very well could be connected to some sort of Russian government disinformation campaign?" CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked on Saturday.

"Well, we know this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. That's been clear for well over a year now that they've been pushing this false narrative about the vice president and his son. The idea that the president, that the White House counsel were made aware that Giuliani was being used by Russian intelligence and using Russian intelligence in the sense the Kremlin was pushing out this Kremlin false narrative, the idea that they were knowing and still on the floor of the Senate during the impeachment trial, pushing this Kremlin narrative, is pretty breathtaking," Schiff explained. "But I guess at this point we can't be shocked by anything this administration does, no matter how craven. But, clearly, the origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin and the president is only too happy to have Kremlin help in trying to amplify it."

Blitzer referred to Hunter Biden's emails as a "conspiracy theory" that Russia is pushing, something that Schiff agreed with.

"The Kremlin has an obvious interest in denigrating Joe Biden. They want Donald Trump to win. They recognize he's a weak president. He's been unruly, unwilling to stand up to Putin and other autocrats. He has diminished NATO. He's criticized and weakened our alliances with our transatlantic partners. He's been the gift that doesn't stop giving for the Kremlin."

Schiff said the intelligence community has "made it abundantly clear" that Russia backs President Trump and will do anything and everything in their power to tear down Joe Biden. In his eyes, the White House is another place where Vladimir Putin's "propaganda coup" can be pushed.

Interestingly enough, Schiff admitted that the gang of eight hasn't received any briefings on this so-called "smear campaign."

"I was in the intelligence committee today to see what the latest was and, frankly, we haven't gotten much from the intelligence community very recently, which concerns me," Schiff said.

He attributed the lack of information intelligence community leaders, like Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, "not being very forthcoming."

“This whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” says House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, reacting to the FBI leading an investigation into whether unverified emails about Hunter Biden are tied to a Russian disinformation effort targeting his father’s campaign. pic.twitter.com/DMSaw5MdSf — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) October 16, 2020

How many more months – or years – do we need to hear from Adam Schiff and his claims that Russia is working with President Trump? Apparently he learned absolutely nothing from his failed impeachment trials. Even Special Counsel Robert Mueller found that no collusion took place between Russia and the Trump campaign. Is he really going to double down?