It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down
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Zohran Mamdani Just Said This Is the 'Bedrock' of NYC — Is He Serious?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 9:30 AM
Zohran Mamdani Just Said This Is the 'Bedrock' of NYC — Is He Serious?
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The other day, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, angry that he could not arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the latter comes to the Big Apple for the UN General Assembly in September, told New York leftists to go and protest the visit. 

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Many saw it as a tacit call to violence, given that Mamdani has repeatedly called Netanyahu a "war criminal" who "orchestrated a genocide" in Gaza.

Mamdani is doubling down on that rhetoric, saying the "bedrock" of New York City is protest. Meanwhile, Jewish leaders are pushing back, warning that the rhetoric shows Mamdani "willing to risk inciting further violence based on misinformation,"

Shortly after Mamdani's original call for protests, a man who shouted "Allahu Akbar" stabbed an Asian man and a Jewish man in the city.

Yes, it is.

Lots of people pointed that out.

Once you notice it, you can't help but keep noticing it.

Hard to argue otherwise.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL NEW YORK RIOTS UNITED NATIONS

The smile never reaches his eyes.

The Left sees Nazi dog whistles in everything any Republican says or does, but they don't see any problem with the rhetoric of guys like Mamdani.

The NYPD warned that the city is on the edge of chaos, and they're not happy with Mamdani for encouraging and inciting protests that could, and probably will, devolve into violence and riots.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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