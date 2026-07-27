Zohran Mamdani Just Said This Is the 'Bedrock' of NYC — Is He Serious?

The other day, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, angry that he could not arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the latter comes to the Big Apple for the UN General Assembly in September, told New York leftists to go and protest the visit.

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Many saw it as a tacit call to violence, given that Mamdani has repeatedly called Netanyahu a "war criminal" who "orchestrated a genocide" in Gaza.

Mamdani is doubling down on that rhetoric, saying the "bedrock" of New York City is protest. Meanwhile, Jewish leaders are pushing back, warning that the rhetoric shows Mamdani "willing to risk inciting further violence based on misinformation,"

"I think the bedrocks of our city is protest."



Zohran Mamdani says New Yorkers should take to the streets when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits for the U.N. General Assembly this September.



Jewish leaders are pushing back, warning the mayor is "willing to risk… pic.twitter.com/VMUKuXpfMn — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 25, 2026

Shortly after Mamdani's original call for protests, a man who shouted "Allahu Akbar" stabbed an Asian man and a Jewish man in the city.

The bedrock of the city is capitalism. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 27, 2026

Yes, it is.

Flat, soulless, dead eyes. — BellaT (@sasso333) July 27, 2026

Lots of people pointed that out.

He has such dead, evil eyes. Perhaps that's why @ZohranKMamdani hides behind that oily smile. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) July 27, 2026

Once you notice it, you can't help but keep noticing it.

He wants violence and dead Jews. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 26, 2026

Hard to argue otherwise.

There's a reason his handlers coached him to wear that caricature smile at all times...it hides those evil commie eyes. https://t.co/QFayEK0vIo — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 27, 2026

The smile never reaches his eyes.

Bro this is legit f***ing insane…



I don’t know how this is legal. He’s calling for the people of NYC to form a mob to make anyone who supports Israel (Jews) feel unsafe and unwelcome.



I don’t see how NYC recovers from this s**t. This is straight out of 1930s Germany… https://t.co/klwJiXWXyf — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) July 27, 2026

The Left sees Nazi dog whistles in everything any Republican says or does, but they don't see any problem with the rhetoric of guys like Mamdani.

This scumabg Mamdani, will get people hurt; his incitements are designed to try to scare PM Netanyahu into canceling his visit. But he will not cancel, and when the riots start, Jews will get hurt; that's what he wants, and he doesn't care https://t.co/bU4946htpW — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) July 27, 2026

The NYPD warned that the city is on the edge of chaos, and they're not happy with Mamdani for encouraging and inciting protests that could, and probably will, devolve into violence and riots.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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