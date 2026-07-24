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'Edge of Chaos': NYPD Union Is Livid Over Mamdani's Call to Protest Netanyahu

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 24, 2026 12:30 PM
'Edge of Chaos': NYPD Union Is Livid Over Mamdani's Call to Protest Netanyahu
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Unhappy that international law and the joke that is the International Criminal Court (ICC) have no authority in New York City or anywhere else in America, Mayor Zohran Mamdani realized he cannot arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when Netanyahu comes to the Big Apple in September. So Mamdani did what he does best: he called for protests (read: riots). By calling Netanyahu a "war criminal" who orchestrated a "genocide," Mamdani is also creating a permission structure for violence.

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This, of course, means more work for the NYPD, whom Mamdani despises and wants to defund. And they're not happy about it, saying the city is on the "edge of chaos."

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is telling New Yorkers to take to the streets to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits the Big Apple — and it has NYPD cops fuming.

New York’s Finest just put in superhuman duty to keep the five boroughs safe during the FIFA World Cup, the Knicks NBA title, Independence Day and a massive America 250 celebration that brought millions into the city — and now will have to keep their guards up as the lefty mayor fans the flames.

“The mayor’s activist posturing puts police officers on the street in a terrible position,” NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said. “Protests during the UN General Assembly are nothing new, but when the mayor of the city is actively calling for demonstrations, violent agitators will assume they have permission to cause as much havoc as possible.

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ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL NEW YORK RIOTS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

If things turn violent, and given the anti-Israel crowd, it probably will, the police will be demonized for responding appropriately and subduing or arresting protesters. If police have to use deadly force, heaven forbid, things will really explode.

Who would blame them if they did? Mamdani and his hatred of Jews are not worth losing your career, your pension, your freedom, or your life over.

Andrew Cuomo was a terrible governor, but he would have been a better mayor.

Commies thrive off violence and chaos.

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Yes. It's not even September, and the violence against Jews is starting already.

But Mamdani plans to exploit it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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‘You’ve Got Mail’: NYC Mayor Taunts Wealthy Homeowners as He Robs Them Blind With New Tax Jeff Charles
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