'Edge of Chaos': NYPD Union Is Livid Over Mamdani's Call to Protest Netanyahu

Unhappy that international law and the joke that is the International Criminal Court (ICC) have no authority in New York City or anywhere else in America, Mayor Zohran Mamdani realized he cannot arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when Netanyahu comes to the Big Apple in September. So Mamdani did what he does best: he called for protests (read: riots). By calling Netanyahu a "war criminal" who orchestrated a "genocide," Mamdani is also creating a permission structure for violence.

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This, of course, means more work for the NYPD, whom Mamdani despises and wants to defund. And they're not happy about it, saying the city is on the "edge of chaos."

Cops fume as Mamdani urges New Yorkers to take to streets to protest Netanyahu after arrest fail: 'Edge of chaos' https://t.co/C2PrbVK6zw pic.twitter.com/Yv3neiM4Gu — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2026

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is telling New Yorkers to take to the streets to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits the Big Apple — and it has NYPD cops fuming. New York’s Finest just put in superhuman duty to keep the five boroughs safe during the FIFA World Cup, the Knicks NBA title, Independence Day and a massive America 250 celebration that brought millions into the city — and now will have to keep their guards up as the lefty mayor fans the flames. “The mayor’s activist posturing puts police officers on the street in a terrible position,” NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said. “Protests during the UN General Assembly are nothing new, but when the mayor of the city is actively calling for demonstrations, violent agitators will assume they have permission to cause as much havoc as possible.

If things turn violent, and given the anti-Israel crowd, it probably will, the police will be demonized for responding appropriately and subduing or arresting protesters. If police have to use deadly force, heaven forbid, things will really explode.

Cops are gonna call in sick. Mamdani is teeing up Crown Heights II — Kulak (@Micky_Finn) July 24, 2026

Who would blame them if they did? Mamdani and his hatred of Jews are not worth losing your career, your pension, your freedom, or your life over.

This guy is gonna end up making Eric Adams look good by comparison. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 24, 2026

Andrew Cuomo was a terrible governor, but he would have been a better mayor.

Foreign-born terrorist sympathizer Mamdani wants more blood on NYC streets. https://t.co/4rZITCXGHj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 24, 2026

Commies thrive off violence and chaos.

Someone listened to @ZohranKMamdani and did exactly this yesterday.



And stabbed two innocent Jews on the Upper West Side. https://t.co/ChwBmtc2YU — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 24, 2026

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Yes. It's not even September, and the violence against Jews is starting already.

Note a passage buried in the article---how the NYPD is hamstrung in handling jihadist rioting by a lawsuit settlement under the Adams administration. The NYPD's emasculation has been a long process that began long before the Ayatollah Mamdani's rule. https://t.co/SoWfXKGyzV — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) July 24, 2026

But Mamdani plans to exploit it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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