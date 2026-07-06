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Mamdani's Post About a 'Gun' at a Mosque Is Missing Some Really Important Context

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 1:30 PM
Mamdani's Post About a 'Gun' at a Mosque Is Missing Some Really Important Context
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City Zohran Mamdani never let a chance to cry 'Islamophobia' go to waste,, even if his claims were far from reality. Back in October, Mamdani claimed his aunt was harassed for wearing a hijab on the NYC subway after 9/11, but it turned out his aunt didn't wear the hijab and wasn't in New York City in 2001. He even shed crocodile tears over Islamophobia, too.

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And he's back at it again, this time claiming someone showed up at the Muslim Center in Queens and pulled out what worshippers thought was a gun.

"I’m immensely grateful and relieved that an MTA employee, a cab driver and an NYPD officer acted quickly to help ensure no one was hurt. Every New Yorker should be able to observe their religion without fear or intimidation," Mamdani wrote on X.

There's just one bit of information missing from his post. The alleged gunman was also a Muslim named Sheik Haque.

Oh.

That's what Mamdani is. A snake.

Haque reportedly pulled a BB pistol out of his pocket, per a pending Community Note.

While New Yorkers may have forgotten what Islam did to their city, the rest of us have not.

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Related:

CRIME ISLAM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Nailed it.

And we will never hear about this story again, at least not from Mamdani and the mainstream media.

Mamdani has a narrative, and that narrative is that Islamophobia is rampant in New York City and America, and that we must act on it. It's a lie, of course.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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