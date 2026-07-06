Mamdani's Post About a 'Gun' at a Mosque Is Missing Some Really Important Context

New York City Zohran Mamdani never let a chance to cry 'Islamophobia' go to waste,, even if his claims were far from reality. Back in October, Mamdani claimed his aunt was harassed for wearing a hijab on the NYC subway after 9/11, but it turned out his aunt didn't wear the hijab and wasn't in New York City in 2001. He even shed crocodile tears over Islamophobia, too.

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And he's back at it again, this time claiming someone showed up at the Muslim Center in Queens and pulled out what worshippers thought was a gun.

Yesterday, during Friday prayers at the Muslim Center of New York in Queens, a man reached for his pocket and congregants saw what looked like a firearm, creating a terrifying situation for Muslim New Yorkers who had gathered to worship.



I’m immensely grateful and relieved that… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 4, 2026

"I’m immensely grateful and relieved that an MTA employee, a cab driver and an NYPD officer acted quickly to help ensure no one was hurt. Every New Yorker should be able to observe their religion without fear or intimidation," Mamdani wrote on X.

There's just one bit of information missing from his post. The alleged gunman was also a Muslim named Sheik Haque.

Muslim-on-Muslim crime. Muslims have been fighting and killing each other for 1400 years. pic.twitter.com/hs1TRMEvVZ — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) July 4, 2026

Oh.

The guy with the gun was also Muslim. Convenient fact to leave out. What a snake. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 5, 2026

That's what Mamdani is. A snake.

Haque reportedly pulled a BB pistol out of his pocket, per a pending Community Note.

While New Yorkers may have forgotten what Islam did to their city, the rest of us have not.

Let me summarize this cancerous creature's every statement: "Islam, Islam, Islam. F**k the United States. Islam, Islam, Islam. I hate this country. It is evil. F**k Israel. F**k the Zionists. Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam, Islam."



Did I miss anything? https://t.co/KG6BFV0F69 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 4, 2026

Nailed it.

The man who committed this act of violence against Muslims was Muslim.



Mamdani does not say that though because he is a fork-tongued deceiver. https://t.co/EHRTLXQm8V — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) July 5, 2026

And we will never hear about this story again, at least not from Mamdani and the mainstream media.

It was literally a Muslim man attempting to attack other Muslims. Sheik Hacque.



Glad everyone is ok, but Zohran painting it as his religious group facing persecution from outsiders when it's actually the ideology itself being violent is very annoying. https://t.co/txPBVALe5w — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 4, 2026

Mamdani has a narrative, and that narrative is that Islamophobia is rampant in New York City and America, and that we must act on it. It's a lie, of course.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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