Zohran Mamdani Finally Concedes the Obvious. He Won't Be Arresting Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zohran Mamdani stated the obvious on Tuesday night, that despite the socialist mayor’s wishes, New York City would not be arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits the United States in September to address the United Nations General Assembly.

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In a two-minute address, the New York City mayor delivered a rambling exercise in moral inversion, blaming Netanyahu for the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza and appealing to the International Criminal Court (ICC), even urging the Trump administration to enforce its arrest warrant. At no point did he mention the atrocities of October 7, explain why Americans should defer to the dictums of an openly ideological ICC, or acknowledge the ongoing atrocities committed against Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/YRezmW6YVx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2026

"Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people. He is responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people. For the maiming of tens of thousands of children, as those who survive undergo amputation without anesthesia. For the targeting of neonatal hospitals and maternity care centers, denying newborns even the chance to live. For the countless people he starved as he blocked food and hundreds of aid workers and journalists," the New York City mayor said. "And just last month, the UN confirmed that Palestinian children continue to be deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli armed forces, more than eight months after the so-called ceasefire. The list goes on and on. All as we, as Americans, pay for the bombs that do the killing."

"There is a reason the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest," Mamdani continued. "As human beings, we have spent generations building a shared understanding that there are crimes so grave they offend all of humanity. Anyone, with their eyes, with their heart, with their conscience, should recognize the devastation he has wrought and understand that he belongs before a court of law. As I've said, I agree with the ICC that Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested and tried for his crimes, as I do for anyone else charged by the ICC."

"My administration has reviewed every avenue available, under applicable law, to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant if Benjamin Netanyahu came here. It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant," he said. "The federal government, however, does. And I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant."

"And I want to be equally clear. Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large," Mamdani added. "While we cannot end the genocide on our own, we can decide whether our silence will become another weapon, and we can examine every tool we have to defend the humanity and dignity of all people. That is my commitment to you."

This comes just days after President Trump said Mamdani would not be arresting the Israeli prime minister, and a week after Marco Rubio delivered a blistering takedown of the ICC. As we already know, the court is driven by ideology, not principle, and it has little regard for American founding ideals, much less American interests. It is part of a broader elite fantasy that international bodies can somehow replace national sovereignty, all while giving foreign adversaries more influence over American foreign policy.

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And the upside-down moral world it creates is just as dangerous. These institutions too often invert basic judgment, treating the West as uniquely suspect while allowing China and other authoritarian regimes, despite their own long records of human rights abuses, to appear more respectable, or even more moral, than the free societies they oppose.

So the ICC, its arrest warrant, and Zohran Mamdani’s wishes can all go straight to hell. This country belongs to the American people, and we will follow the rules we choose for ourselves, not those imposed by inferior nations or unelected international bodies.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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