Here's the Tweet About the Wisconsin Primary That Will Likely Trigger Libs, but for Something Else

The Wisconsin primary is over. We can breathe a sigh of relief that Francesca Hong lost her gubernatorial bid, for sanity's sake. Politically, she was considered the weaker of the two, though who knows; there were tangible qualities that made her a little scary, like her ability to connect with Trump voters, so at the very least, we couldn’t overlook her. The polling, however, is another matter: it was off by double digits, again showing that surveys conducted in the dog days of summer are unreliable.

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Still, the election night shenanigans were something to behold, and we’re lucky that the race was called somewhat early given the debacles that ensued. First, multiple USB sticks had to be retabulated; a server went down in one county, and the delays caused NBC News to pretty much shut down their coverage because there was nothing to do. Steve Kornacki was beside himself.

The point is that liberal voters in these deep-blue states want to abolish the Electoral College because they believe it’ll guarantee them the White House. Wrong — Trump won the popular vote in 2024. Second, they want the institution scrapped because the 2030 census is coming and Democrats are about to get a haircut, to the point where Republicans don’t need the blue wall to reach 270.

Stephen Miller, aka RedSteeze, noted that Wisconsin’s election night circus is why the popular vote can never happen:

This is what abolishing the electoral college looks like on a national level with 20 states by the way https://t.co/56cCpJjb1j — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2026

Besides the bluest states being unable to count their ballots in a timely manner, California being the worst offender, we have numerous electoral vulnerabilities. Forget China’s operations, which Trump exposed in July; the hacker who confessed to compromising some 630,000 voters from Arizona. We only know about this now because the Biden DOJ refused to file charges, despite this individual admitting to the crime.

The good news is that abolishing the Electoral College is never going to happen, and if these same hiccups keep happening regarding counting ballots, it will remain buried six feet under. They keep killing their own arguments, especially on this issue, with their pervasive incompetence in counting votes.

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