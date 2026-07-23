Mamdani Was Asked About Arresting Hamas War Criminals, and His Answer Was Revealing

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is very upset that he cannot arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the latter visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September. In a speech, Mamdani called Netanyahu a war criminal and encouraged protests, which many interpreted as an incitement to violence against the Jewish leader.

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But Mamdani was asked about arresting the Hamas leaders responsible for October 7, and his answer will not surprise you, but it was revealing.

Zohran Mamdani asked if he would vow to arrest leaders of Hamas responsible for October 7:



“Didn’t the ICC put forward a warrant for Yahya Sinwar?” pic.twitter.com/MYDm6UKWSH — Timmy Facciola (@TimmyFacciola_) July 22, 2026

"If circumstances were different, would you have vowed to arrest the leaders of Hamas who perpetrated the October 7th attack if they were visiting New York?" asked the reporter. "And if so, why not include something about that to show New Yorkers you're presenting a more balanced approach? Why not include that in your statement?"

"Didn't the ICC put forward a warrant for Yahya Sinwar?" Mamdani asked.

"I mean, I know he's dead," the reporter replied.

"Yes, but my point is that they did and in the video I made very clear as I have before that my interest in executing that warrant is not specific to Benjamin Netanyahu," Mamdani said. "But to anyone who they put a warrant towards for war crimes and crimes against humanity. And part of that is a reflection of universal politics and it is from a universal politics that I can look at October 7th and describe it for what it is, which is a horrific war crime. And I can also look at Benjamin Netanyahu and see the way that he has orchestrated this genocide and also deem him similarly to be a war criminal.

"And I think especially at a time when there are those in Washington who are discussing measures to take apart the International Criminal Court, what so many of us are looking for is a sense that there is in fact a rule of law across the world where there are crimes so great they offend all of humanity," he continued, "and I believe that we should hold those who perpetrate them accountable no matter who they are or where they're from."

His wife celebrated the October 7th attacks. Days afterward, Mamdani was protesting against Israel. It's far more likely he'd host Hamas at Gracie Mansion than arrest them on the ICC warrant.

Once more - not only has the US never joined the ICC - long ago, the US Congress passed (on a bipartisan basis) statutes expressly forbidding cooperation with warrants issued by the ICC and authorizing the use of the US military to rescue Americans from the ICC — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) July 23, 2026

Mamdani doesn't care. He wants to destroy America and American sovereignty, and imposing international law on us is one avenue through which to do that.

Translation:



Since the only arrest warrant for anyone in Hamas is for a guy who’s already dead, sure - I’ll play this game. If Sinwar showed up in NYC (he can’t - he’s dead) then I’d treat him the same as Netanyahu. See - I’m fair & treat all “monsters” the same.



P’shaw. ✨ — PulseOracle✨ (@PulseOracIe) July 22, 2026

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Bingo.

That's exactly what it was.

"Part of that is a reflection of universal politics."



The guy doesn't have the faintest idea what it means to be American. https://t.co/99hByi55gQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2026

No. He hates this nation, its laws, and its people.

Another great question. Clearly Mamdani made Netanyahu the focal point of his recorded message but the ICC issued warrants on the same day for both BN and the guy responsible for the Oct 7 attacks: Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri. Here is where the condemnation for Deif feels a… https://t.co/X25fapUNiA pic.twitter.com/KZSqb1rwzN — José (@josecanyousee) July 22, 2026

Mamdani hasn't uttered a word about the Hamas leadership before, and he wouldn't arrest them if they dropped into Central Park this morning.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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