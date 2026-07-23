Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield
Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield
VIP
The One Dem No One Is Going to Miss If He Loses Next Month
The One Dem No One Is Going to Miss If He Loses Next...
How Brandon Gill Got the President of the American Bar Association All Tongue-Tied Over DEI
How Brandon Gill Got the President of the American Bar Association All Tongue-Tied...
Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Referred for Criminal Prosecution. Here's Why.
Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Referred for Criminal Prosecution. Here's Why.
After the Arizona Primaries, Total Fury Erupts Over Establishment Dems' Election Meddling
After the Arizona Primaries, Total Fury Erupts Over Establishment Dems' Election Meddling
Secret Service Director Says Threats Against Trump and Other Protectees Are 'Off the Charts'
Secret Service Director Says Threats Against Trump and Other Protectees Are 'Off the...
So That's Why Some Crazed Migrant Executed Three People in Minnesota?
So That's Why Some Crazed Migrant Executed Three People in Minnesota?
Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Reporter Over Her Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports
Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Reporter Over Her Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's...
A Bunch of Democrats Joined a Livestream Where the DSA Attacked America and Praised Terrorists
A Bunch of Democrats Joined a Livestream Where the DSA Attacked America and...
James Talarico Continues Pandering to Voters, This Time by Supporting Reparations
James Talarico Continues Pandering to Voters, This Time by Supporting Reparations
Play-Acting to Destruction
Play-Acting to Destruction
Trump's War Critics Discuss Everything — Except the Point
Trump's War Critics Discuss Everything — Except the Point
Break Google’s Monopoly for Good
Break Google’s Monopoly for Good
Save Our Elections to SAVE America
Save Our Elections to SAVE America
Tipsheet

Mamdani Was Asked About Arresting Hamas War Criminals, and His Answer Was Revealing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 8:00 AM
Mamdani Was Asked About Arresting Hamas War Criminals, and His Answer Was Revealing
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is very upset that he cannot arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the latter visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September. In a speech, Mamdani called Netanyahu a war criminal and encouraged protests, which many interpreted as an incitement to violence against the Jewish leader.

Advertisement

But Mamdani was asked about arresting the Hamas leaders responsible for October 7, and his answer will not surprise you, but it was revealing.

"If circumstances were different, would you have vowed to arrest the leaders of Hamas who perpetrated the October 7th attack if they were visiting New York?" asked the reporter. "And if so, why not include something about that to show New Yorkers you're presenting a more balanced approach? Why not include that in your statement?"

"Didn't the ICC put forward a warrant for Yahya Sinwar?" Mamdani asked. 

"I mean, I know he's dead," the reporter replied.

"Yes, but my point is that they did and in the video I made very clear as I have before that my interest in executing that warrant is not specific to Benjamin Netanyahu," Mamdani said. "But to anyone who they put a warrant towards for war crimes and crimes against humanity. And part of that is a reflection of universal politics and it is from a universal politics that I can look at October 7th and describe it for what it is, which is a horrific war crime. And I can also look at Benjamin Netanyahu and see the way that he has orchestrated this genocide and also deem him similarly to be a war criminal. 

Recommended

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

HAMAS INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT ISRAEL UNITED NATIONS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

"And I think especially at a time when there are those in Washington who are discussing measures to take apart the International Criminal Court, what so many of us are looking for is a sense that there is in fact a rule of law across the world where there are crimes so great they offend all of humanity," he continued, "and I believe that we should hold those who perpetrate them accountable no matter who they are or where they're from."

His wife celebrated the October 7th attacks. Days afterward, Mamdani was protesting against Israel. It's far more likely he'd host Hamas at Gracie Mansion than arrest them on the ICC warrant.

Mamdani doesn't care. He wants to destroy America and American sovereignty, and imposing international law on us is one avenue through which to do that.

Advertisement

Bingo.

That's exactly what it was.

No. He hates this nation, its laws, and its people.

Mamdani hasn't uttered a word about the Hamas leadership before, and he wouldn't arrest them if they dropped into Central Park this morning.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
How Brandon Gill Got the President of the American Bar Association All Tongue-Tied Over DEI Matt Vespa
After the Arizona Primaries, Total Fury Erupts Over Establishment Dems' Election Meddling Matt Vespa
Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Referred for Criminal Prosecution. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Reporter Over Her Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports Matt Vespa
So That's Why Some Crazed Migrant Executed Three People in Minnesota? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement