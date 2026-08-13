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The WNBA's Meeting to Figure Out What a Woman Is Went As You'd Expect

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 13, 2026 6:55 AM
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The WNBA's Meeting to Figure Out What a Woman Is Went As You'd Expect
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File

What are you women doing? I’ve never seen an organization become so elite at self-sabotage. It’s entertaining, but also a little sad to watch. Like, a bunch of people who likely know what needs to be done, but are cornered by the insane antics of their woke fanbase. That’s also their fault and their problem, so that’s life. The WNBA held a meeting on Wednesday to determine what constitutes a woman. Better yet, it was a meeting about what the “W” stands for, the core of their existence, and it went nowhere (via ESPN):

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A WNBA task force of team presidents and general managers met Wednesday and discussed transgender athletes but did not arrive at any eligibility rules, according to a statement sent to ESPN by a league spokesperson.

In recent weeks, demonstrators have staged rallies at Indiana Fever games for and against transgender inclusion after Fever guard Sophie Cunningham said in an ESPN article that she supports barring transgender girls and women from girls' and women's sports.

The league's statement Wednesday, in full, reads:

"Today's meeting covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing discussions on transgender athletes and the continued hate and vitriol directed at players online. We will continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months. We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league. There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others."

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert previously sent a memo to teams saying a task force of WNBA team presidents and general managers would discuss the issue at the meeting, which was already scheduled.

The WNBA has no publicly available policy governing eligibility of transgender or intersex athletes. The 2026 collective bargaining agreement signed in March states that "only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA." There is no further definition of a woman. On Friday, two former NBA players, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, declared themselves eligible for the WNBA draft, saying they identify as women.

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Dear Lord, guys. I mean, c’mon now. 

This was also the funniest ESPN piece I’ve read in a while. 

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News Topics INDIANA | TRANSGENDER | WOKE
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